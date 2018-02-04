Joseph and Kendra Duggar have some exciting news to share with fans! The newlywed couple from TLC's Counting On revealed exclusively to Us Weekly the outcome of an explosive "gender reveal" they did recently, which involved shooting a target with the possibility of it emitting either pink or blue smoke. Joseph and Kendra Duggar announced the sex of their first child, and it's a ...

Baby boy! That's right, the parents-to-be were surprised to discover their big revealed ended with a cloud of blue smoke. As Us Weekly reported, Joesph's older brother, John David Duggar — who happens to be a part-time officer with the Tontitown Police Department — helped with the unique event. With the help of of a substance often used in target practice called tannerite (mixed with blue powder, of course,) John David shot a bullet 200 yards to detonate the explosive.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell first announced their pregnancy back in December with an adorable video, People reported.

