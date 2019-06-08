During my nearly eight years of parenting, I've come to realize the old saying, "the days are long, but the years are short" is 100-percent true. The menial, daily work of caring for a child can seem to last forever. Meanwhile, another birthday comes around and I'm sitting here thinking, "How in the heck is my baby this old already?" Interestingly, the same phenomenon happens for me when it comes to celebrity kids. Because apparently, Joseph and Kendra Duggar celebrated son Garrett's first birthday — and he's such a big boy!

On Saturday, June 8, Joseph and Kendra took to Instagram to mark the important milestone. Alongside a series of three photos of Garrett enjoying his smash cake, they included a sentimental birthday message to their first child. "Happy 1st birthday Garrett🎉💙🎉💙I can’t believe one year ago that you entered the world," the proud parents wrote. "You have brought so much joy just seeing you explore all of the firsts in life! You love to explore with your little fingers, little hands and little feet. We love you so much💙We know you will be such a good big brother to our new addition this November! #firstbirthday #smashcake."

Check out the birthday boy in action, for yourself!

From the looks of it, Garrett absolutely loved his smash cake. Can you believe it, though? It seems like just yesterday that Joe and Kendra were announcing they had welcomed their first child — when in fact is was June 8, 2018. “No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today!” Joe and Kendra told Us Weekly at the time. “Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

In the video, below, you can see how Counting On fans got their first look at Joe and Kendra's little one.

TLC on YouTube

Considering Kendra is now pregnant with their second child — and therefore their storyline will likely revolve around this pregnancy and birth — I have a feeling I'm going to blink and Garrett is going to be 3.

“When I found out that I were expecting, at first I was really shocked and then I was super excited and then I just couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Kendra said in a TLC video announcement. “It was so many emotions. We are so thrilled.”

Although I'm sure there will be an adjustment period, Joseph and Kendra seem up for the challenge of soon having two under 2 in their home. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the couple told People. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!"

Guys, I'm still having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that Garrett Duggar is already 1 — and will be a big brother later this year. They grow up so fast. Happy birthday, not-so-little guy!