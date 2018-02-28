Now that Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth have welcomed their first child — a son named Gideon — Joseph and Kendra Duggar are the next Duggar couple in line to become parents for the first time. The newlyweds announced their pregnancy news back in December, and shared earlier this month that they were expecting a boy. But it turns out that Joseph and Kendra Duggar may have accidentally revealed their due date to their fans as well: the couple recently made an Amazon baby registry, according to In Touch Weekly, and it looks like their son is predicted to arrived on June 17, 2018 (which, adorably, also happens to be Father's Day).

It's definitely been a whirlwind year for the young couple. The two kicked off their official courtship in March 2017, according to TLC, six months after they met and began chatting casually. At the time, Joseph opted to gift Kendra with a promise ring to signify his intentions, but Kendra didn't actually have too wait long for an engagement ring: two months later, Joseph proposed to Kendra at Joy-Anna's wedding in May, according to People, and the couple officially tied the knot in September.

Joseph and Kendra may not be as big into sharing the details of their life with the world via social media like some of his sisters (they don't actually have an Instagram account) but it's not surprising that the parents-to-be opted to make an Amazon baby registry ahead of their little one's arrival. For one, they chose to make an Amazon wedding registry before getting married, and a number of Joseph's siblings have also made Amazon baby registries while expecting: Jill and Derick Dillard received crib bedding, cloth diapers, and football-themed soothers and bibs for their son in 2015, while Joy-Anna and Austin received onesies, muslin blankets, night lights, and diaper cream prior to Gideon's arrival.

Interested in sending a baby gift Joseph and Kendra's way? There are lots of options to choose from. Some of the items the couple has registered for include infant socks, crib sheets, baby shampoo, hooded towels, diapers, a breastfeeding pillow and an electric breast pump, a baby swing, and a cool mist humidifier.

Making the jump from courting to married and pregnant in less than a year might seem like an awful lot for some young couples — and Kendra, after all, is only 19 years old — but it's actually pretty run-of-the-mill for the Duggars. Jill and Derick married seven months after beginning their courtship, according to Us Weekly, and Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo got married five months after beginning theirs, according to Entertainment Tonight.

What's more is that, while Jinger and Jeremy waited until after their first wedding anniversary to announce a pregnancy, so far all of the other married Duggar siblings have announced pregnancies within months of their weddings: like Joseph and Kendra, Joy-Anna and Austin shared their baby news three months after their wedding, while Jill and Derek announced that they were expecting only two months after their wedding day, according to E! News. Jessa and Ben Seewald waited slightly longer than Joseph and Kendra, but still only waited five months after their wedding to share that they were expecting their first child, according to People.

It's not exactly clear whether Joseph and Kendra intended for their baby's due date to be known at this point, or whether they were totally fine with sharing and just didn't want to make a formal announcement. But either way, it's now pretty clear that their son's arrival is only a few months away — and, from the sounds of it, Joseph's very first Father's Day is going to be very special.

