Joseph & Kendra Duggar Welcomed Their First Child & Here Are The Deets

It looks like congratulations are again in order for the Duggars. That's because they've welcomed yet another little bundle of joy into their ever-growing family. If you follow along with Michelle and Jim Bob's adult children, there are actually two couples known to be expecting their first child: Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, and Joseph and Kendra Duggar. So which couple is now proud, new parents? It turns out, Joseph and Kendra Duggar welcomed their first child — and here are the deets.

It looks like Joe and Kendra are now parents to a baby boy they named Garrett David Duggar, TLC reported. Their little boy was born on Friday, June 8 at 1:36 p.m. And their little nugget weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and 20.5 inches long. "No matter how many times we've experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there's nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today!" Joe and Kendra said in a statement released by TLC. "Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents." The Duggar family's Instagram page also acknowledged baby Garrett's arrival with a photo of balloons spelling out the word, "Baby."

The family has also shared a photo of Kendra and Joseph's son — and he is absolutely precious.

The Counting On stars first announced the pregnancy back in December, after tying the knot in September, Us Weekly reported. “During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” Kendra and Joseph told the publication. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

TLC on YouTube

In February, the expecting couple revealed they would be having a baby boy. They also shared a photo — featuring the parents-to-be standing in front of a cloud of blue smoke — with fans at the time. “Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy!” Joseph and Kendra said in a statement on the Duggar family website. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!”

TLC on YouTube

The birth of little Garrett actually marks the second Duggar grand-baby born in 2018 so far. That's because Joy Anna and Austin Forsyth welcomed a son named Gideon back in February, E! Online reported. Now — as far as fans know, at least — Jinger Vuolo is the only remaining Counting On star who is still expecting. Jinger shared her most recent bump photo (34 weeks!) on Instagram just a couple of days ago, actually.

As you can see, Jinger still has about six weeks left in her pregnancy. (But as seasoned parents know, babies tend to come on their own timelines.) So fans of the Duggar family can count on yet another addition sometime in late July or early August — depending on whether she goes a couple weeks late. Although for this expecting mom's sake, I hope baby Vuolo makes his grand entrance sooner rather than later. Just look at those brutal temperatures down in Laredo, Texas!

As Inquisitir reported, Counting On returns to TLC later this summer. Although a premiere date hasn't yet been released, you can bet they'll be a whole lotta baby talk going on. (See the title of the series.) I seriously hope there's a special about Kendra's labor and delivery — similar to what the show has done for previous Duggar births. In the meantime — congrats on your sweet baby boy, Kendra and Joseph!