Can you believe it's already been a week since Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson officially announced their engagement? Fans of TLC's Counting On are probably still reeling from the big news — but at the same time, I'm guessing they can't wait to watch Josiah say, "I do." If the timeline of his siblings' engagements is any indication, a wedding will be happening sooner rather than later. And Josiah Duggar's quotes about Lauren Swanson are proof that they're perfect for each other.

Just to clarify — in case you have a difficult time keeping track of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's impressive brood of 19 children (and honestly, who could blame you?) — Josiah is number eight in the Duggar lineup. Fun fact: He also happens to be the seventh adult child of Jim Bob and Michelle to become engaged. Josiah, 21, and Swanson, 18, announced they had entered into a courtship on Jan. 23, according to People.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together," he told the publication. "Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined."

Duggar went on to describe the qualities that he admires in Swanson, People reported. And it's perfectly clear that she is a kind soul who shares his family's deep Christian faith. "I so appreciate Lauren’s Christlike character and tender heart toward others. She brings sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her." He continued:

It’s always stood out to me that in every situation, she looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them.

In typical Duggar fashion, the lovebirds decided to take their relationship to the next level just six weeks later. On March 5, the couple announced they are engaged, Us Weekly reported.

The same day they shared their big news with the world, Duggar also took to Instagram to mark the special occasion. Alongside a sweet shot of the couple — which strategically showcased Swanson's engagement ring — the prospective groom wrote, "I feel like the most blessed guy on earth ... Lauren said YES! God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other." He continued:

The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can't live without her. There's no one else I'd rather spend my days and grow old with!

Another thing Duggar and Swanson have in common is they both come from large families. Although it's pretty hard to compete with a family of 19 kids, the bride-to-be is the eldest of eight siblings. (Which is still pretty big, just you know, not Duggar big.)

“It’s going to be neat to see two great families come together in this union,” Duggar told Us Weekly. “It’ll take a lot of planning since we have big families on both sides, but we’re very excited to get started and so thankful for how God has brought our lives together."

By now, the Duggars are pretty much pros at planning big weddings. So I have no doubt that their ceremony will be just as epic and beautiful.

Out of all the things Josiah Duggar has said about his fiancée so far, I think how the soon-to-be groom described his "aha" moment is the sweetest. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Duggar said in a TCL video:

She is the one. It just came upon me like, she's the one. This is it.

Sometimes, that feeling is all you need.

