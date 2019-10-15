Ever imagine yourself in a pair of wellies, walking through a field of wild flowers, a brisk wind blowing through your hair? Or headed home to your idyllic country cottage with white picket fence for a cup of afternoon tea? Just me? Oh, okay. Well, that's what comes to mind when I think of Joules, one of Britain's best-loved and most popular clothing brands for the whole family. If you're shopping for little ones, Joules' latest baby collection, dedicated to Peter Rabbit, is oh so sweet and totally in line with my vision described above... and it's available in the United States, too. I'm so excited to share this whimsical collection based on the classic British children's book series with all you.

In the Peter Rabbit baby clothing collection, you’ll find more treats than Mr. McGregor’s garden could possibly handle. Joules' is known for their incredible quality and soft cotton, and it shows here. The collection is made up of adorable Peter Rabbit and friends' tops, pant sets, dresses, tights and accessories that feature Joules-designed prints in soft colors and flower combinations inspired by the fascinating tales of Beatrix Potter. You can even buy the famous story of the mischievous little rabbit while you're shopping, too.

Check out some of the sweetest pieces from this precious new collection:

1. Peter Rabbit Applique Top & Pant Set Byron Official Peter Rabbit Collection Applique Top and Pants Set Joules | $45 See on Joules This matching set features an applique of Peter Rabbit munching on his favorite food on the top, with little Peter Rabbits bouncing around on the pants. Snaps on the top with an elasticized waistline make for easy on and off. Too cute!

2. Harriet Applique Top Harriet Official Peter Rabbit Collection Applique Top Joules | $28 See on Joules Hop, hop, hooray! Such a sweet pastel top which runs through 24 mos in sizing. Button closures at the top make for an adorable detail, as does the embroidery and Peter Rabbit appliques.

3. Peter Rabbit Knitted Sweater Ivy Official Peter Rabbit Collection Intarsia Knitted Sweater Joules | $40 See on Joules Love this unisex sweater, featuring Peter Rabbit's cute little cottontail. With 2 buttons on the back and detailing around the sleeves, this is the kind of item that will be a staple in baby's winter wardrobe and a keepsake down the road.

4. Peter Rabbit 2 Pack Leggings Lively Official Peter Rabbit Collection 2 Pack Intarsia Leggings Joules | $23 See on Joules I'm a sucker for a baby in leggings, I'll admit it. This 2-pack set is especially cute, with Peter's cottontail on the back of one pair and "Don't Worry Be Hoppy" on the other. Love the coordinating stripes and mini Peter Rabbits on the legs as well.

5. Peter Rabbit Pocket Dress Patch Official Peter Rabbit Collection Pocket Dress 1-6 Years Old Joules | $35 See on Joules Joules' signature floral prints are present in this beautiful dress, available through size 6. The pockets are an extra bonus! Can you find Peter Rabbit hiding among the leaves?

6. Peter Rabbit Hat Rabbit Official Peter Rabbit RABBIT Collection Hat Joules | $23 See on Joules Okay, I love a baby in an animal-themed hat. This light brown floppy-eared Peter Rabbit hat is just precious. And might I add, an easy Halloween costume accessory!

7. Peter Rabbit Raincoat Skipper Official Peter Rabbit Collection Showerproof Rubber Coat 1-6 Years Joules | $60 See on Joules Such an adorable rain coat, covered in stripes (my favorite thing) and Peter Rabbit running around being mischievous. Perfect for a rainy day, and available through size 6.

8. Peter Rabbit Rainboots Welly Print Official Peter Rabbit Collection Full Heights Rain Boots Joules | $45 See on Joules These rain boots, or "wellies", as the Brits would say, are so pretty I would wear them, too. I like the way Peter Rabbit, who appears to be hunting for carrots, blends into the flower theme.

9. Peter Rabbit Striped Dres Kaye Official Peter Rabbit Collection Applique Dress 1-6 Years Joules | $40 See on Joules Made from soft jersey, this A-line shaped dress is easy to wear and totally adorable, with 3 large cottontail bunnies on the front and pastel stripes. That extra "poof" really gives the dress something special.