Joy-Anna Duggar Quotes About Pregnancy Show She's Excited About Motherhood

Let's face it: there are a ton of Duggars to keep track of. With 19 kids in the main Duggar family, and so many of them off getting married, it can be hard to keep up with what each Duggar is up to if you're a fan. So for those who are not aware, or maybe lost track in the recent whirlwind of marriage and new babies in the family: daughter Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is pregnant with her first child with husband, Austin Forsyth. And Joy-Anna's quotes about being pregnant and expecting her first kid really show that she's excited and has been waiting for the opportunity to be a mom for a long time.

Joy and Austin got married in May, and they announced they're expecting their first child together in late August, Us Weekly reported. That doesn't seem like very much time to get to know one another as spouses before bringing kids into the picture, but to each their own I guess.

The truth is, the idea of Joy having kids so soon after getting married shouldn't come as a total shock to anyone who is a fan of hers or of the Duggar family in general. She's made no secret of wanting kids with Austin; they're just getting started a lot earlier than some people might expect.

TLC on YouTube

When Joy and Austin made their pregnancy announcement, Joy said, as shown in the video above from TLC's YouTube channel:

Before we even were married, we were praying that God would give us kids, and we're so thankful that He has.

Joy also said that she's already received plenty of advice from her sisters and from Austin's sister about being a mom. Her sister Jill Duggar Dillard has two sons, Israel and Samuel. Her sister Jessa Duggar Seewald also has two boys, Spurgeon and Henry. Plus, her brother, Joseph, and his wife, Kendra Caldwell Duggar, are also expecting their first baby, according to People. So for at least part of their pregnancies, Joy and Kendra get to be pregnant together.

When Joy and Austin first announced that they were pregnant, Joy's excitement about becoming a mother was obvious. She told People in August:

We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby! Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.

So it was clear that she wasn't just looking forward to being a mom, but to seeing her husband be a dad too, which a lot of first time moms can probably relate to.

When Joy and Austin revealed that she was pregnant on their joint Instagram account, the caption of the photo she shared made it very clear that Joy had been eagerly waiting to be a mom. And she concluded the caption with hashtags like, "#alreadyinlovewithmybaby," an indication that the pregnancy wasn't going too horribly for her.

Plus, Joy has said in the past that she thinks parenting is amazing, and that she's really excited to make memories with her own kids. When she first announced her pregnancy, she went on to tell People:

I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!

The Duggars are known for their large family, and for their conservative religious beliefs that include the idea that you should welcome as many kids as God "gives" you.

In fact, when Joy's mom, Michelle Duggar, was pregnant with her 20th child, she told Ann Curry on the TODAY show, "We would love however many the Lord sees fit to give us."

So the fact that Joy has a similar attitude about pregnancy should come as no surprise. She reportedly once told People:

We want as many [children] as the Lord thinks we can handle.

Like mother, like daughter, at least in this case.

And while Joy's thoughts on the pregnancy have been a little scarce on social media, she has shared tidbits here and there to keep fans interested. In the caption of a photo she shared to Instagram in October, she wrote:

Can't wait to meet our baby!! 👶🏼 I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod#westandforlife

Joy-Anna obviously finds the whole process of her pregnancy pretty awe-inspiring, and she's clearly excited to meet her baby and be a mom. Whether you're a fan of the Duggars or not, I think we can all agree to send her good wishes for a healthy pregnancy and baby.

