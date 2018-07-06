Joy-Anna Duggar's journey to motherhood has been nothing short of exciting. After getting married to her husband, Austin Forsyth, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Gideon, this past February. And months later, Duggar is finally opening up about the real and scary moments in giving birth to her son — which can help so many other women out there who are in similar positions as Duggar. For example in a clip from this upcoming season of her family's reality show, Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar said having a C-section was her "greatest fear," according to People, which is something that other expecting mothers can probably relate to.

Sure, the new season of Counting On might not air until the end of this month — July 30, to be exact — according to In Touch Weekly. But People already has an inside look at a new trailer from the season, including the moments that Duggar and Forsyth give birth to their son, which is so incredibly exciting.

In the new season, Duggar shares quite a bit about Gideon's birth story, including the fact that she was scared to give birth, according to People. "Having a C-section is my greatest fear," Duggar said in an exclusive trailer for the new season, according to People.

It's natural for expecting mothers to be afraid of having a C-section, or a cesarean section — especially if that means going astray from their initial labor and delivery plan. But there is nothing to be afraid of, according to Parents, especially since 20 percent of all deliveries end in a C-section. Although a C-section is a "major surgery" according to Parents, the procedure is painless, should take about 45 minutes, and still allows for moms to bond with their babies. Although Duggar shouldn't have been afraid of the procedure, her words matter. By sharing her fears with the rest of the world, her birth story can resonate with and help other expecting mothers going though the same thing, too.

But it's understandable why Duggar might have been fearful to have a C-section, especially since she originally planned on having a home birth, according to People. But, in a turn of events, Duggar had to go to the hospital after "being in labor for more than 20 hours." It's understandable as to why Duggar wanted to try giving birth at home — her older sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar have been proponents about wanting home births, according to E! News.

Although Duggar ended up safely giving birth in a hospital, watching his wife go through this long labor understandably scared Forsyth at the time, according to People. "Seeing my wife in pain, that was probably the hardest," Forsyth said in the trailer, according to People.

The hardship was only temporary and so worth it in the end. As previously stated, Duggar and Forsyth welcomed their son, Gideon Martyn, into the world on Feb. 23, according to E! News.

Although fans might be able to see Duggar talk about her fears of having a c-section and learn more about how she ended up delivering in a hospital on this season of Counting On, some could already be pretty familiar with her birth story. One month after Duggar gave birth, TLC shared her birthing special online, according to Us Weekly, where Duggar talked about her decisions for wanting a home birth, according to People. Duggar said, according to People:

I decided to have a home birth, just because I know that it's more comfortable being at home. I really wanted to at least try it, and we're only 30 minutes from the hospital, so it's not too bad in case of an emergency or a change of plans...I know it's going to be painful, there's going to be a lot of emotions, but I know Austin is going to support me.

But things didn't exactly go as planned — and fans will be able to see on this season of Counting On, according to People.

Although Duggar might have revealed some things in the birthing special shared online earlier this year, this new season of Counting On promises so much more than that. The good news for Duggar fans is that there are only three weeks left until the premiere.