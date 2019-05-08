Joy-Anna Duggar's second pregnancy has been nothing short of exciting for fans of TLC's Counting On. She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are growing their family by one more, and their little one will be here before fans know it. Seriously, Joy-Anna Duggar's due date update seems to prove her second child will be here before the winter.

Joy-Anna took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some more information about her second pregnancy with her fans and followers. Joy-Anna shared a video of her sonogram with her fans as well as a few photos of their little one. "Finally got our 10 week ultrasound video downloaded!!" she wrote in the caption of the post. "Look how tiny it's little arms and legs are!!"

Most importantly, Joy-Anna revealed that her baby is due in a little more than six months. This means that fans can expect to meet their baby later this year, probably some time in November 2019.

It seems like she is eagerly counting down the days left in the pregnancy. "#6moremonthstogo," she wrote in the caption of the photo. "#childrenareablessingfromGod".

Her followers can definitely sense her excitement in the caption of the post — and seeing her baby actually move on screen is nothing short of incredible.

Needless to say, her family members and followers are so excited for her and her little family.

"What a precious little miracle!," her sister Jessa, who's also pregnant, wrote.

"Sweet!" one fan commented. "And this is only 10 weeks...clearly already a beloved life."

It's super special that Joy-Anna shared this update with her fans on Instagram, because this is the first update that she has shared since announcing her pregnancy last week. In the beginning of the month, Joy-Anna took to Instagram to announce that she and her hubby would be growing their family by one more. The couple also released the cutest statement to People about their soon-to-be new addition.

"Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!," the couple told People. "Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for four sounds perfect!"

The couple welcomed their first child together — a son named Gideon Martyn — in February 2018, according to E! News. In the past year and few months, they have shared the cutest photos of their son to Instagram, sharing some of his major milestones with their followers.

Their followers and fans of Counting On can only hope that Joy-Anna shares more photos, videos, and general progress updates on her Instagram account throughout her second pregnancy. With Counting On currently off air (the Season 9 finale aired in March) fans will have to wait a while before they see the couple on their TV screens again. Hopefully, in the meantime, she will be updating her fans on Instagram. So far, her updates have gotten off to a great start.