Joy-Anna Duggar's New Hairstyle Is A Dramatic Change — & Looks Stunning

Sometimes, you just have to switch things up. And getting a new haircut is a perfect way to freshen up your look. Just in case you missed it in your Instagram feed, Joy-Anna Duggar's new hairstyle is a dramatic change.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the Counting On star took to Instagram to debut her new 'do, In Touch Weekly reported. "Don’t just marry someone you can live with — Marry someone you cannot live without! I love you, my mountain Man!" Joy-Anna captioned a photo of herself and her husband, Austin Forsyth. Although the message attached to the post was a sweet shoutout to her bearded husband, Instagram followers instantly honed in on her hair. Because friends and family alike were totally digging Joy's bangs, based on the comments.

"Love the bangs, Joy joy!" her sister Jinger Vuolo commented, alongside heart and hand-praising emojis.

Family friend Alyssa (Bates) Webster wrote, "Love love love this look on you! You’re beautiful!"

"The bangs look great Joy, you are so beautiful inside and out!" her sister-in-law Anna Duggar commented.

In fact, Joy-Anna's new hair changed her look so drastically, others wondered if the Counting On star had colored her hair, too. "Did you dye your hair darker?" one person asked, to which Joy responded, "I’ve actually ever dyed/highlighted my hair! it’s probably the lighting!"

Joy isn't the only member of the Duggar family to have tried out a drastic new look in 2019. Back in June, Jinger decided to go blond ahead of her and Jeremy's move to California, according to People. “Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer,” Jinger captioned a couple of Instagram photos showing off her new tresses.

Hair is kind of a touchy subject in the Duggar family. Daughters are encouraged to wear their hair long for religious reasons. "Our hairstyle is our choice and we choose longer hair based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15," the older Duggar sisters wrote in their book, Growing Up Duggar, according to E! News. In case you're curious about these Bible verses, they read: "Does not even nature itself teach you that if a man has long hair, it is a dishonor to him, but if a woman has long hair, it is a glory to her? For her hair is given to her for a covering."

Technically, Joy-Anna's hair — most of it, at least — is still plenty long. (So I think she's still good?) Regardless, her new bangs frame her face ah-mazingly. And you can add my name to the list of people giving Joy's 'do two thumbs up.