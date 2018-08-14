The new season of TLC's Counting On may have started in July, but fans still haven't seen much of Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth's baby boy since his birth special aired. Granted, this is probably because the series' storyline is still trying to catch up to present-day events. But still. That means the only way fans are getting updates on baby Forsyth is through his parents' social media updates. (Which thankfully, are popping up at a fairly steady rate.) And Joy-Anna Duggar's new photos of baby Gideon prove yet again that he's basically Austin's mini-me.

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their first child — a baby boy they named Gideon Martyn Forysth — on Feb. 23, according to E! News. That means their little guy is just shy of 6 months old at this point. (Already!) On Monday, Joy-Anna took to her Instagram Story to share a few recent photos of Gideon. (Be warned: His toothless grin is bound to give you a serious case of baby fever.) One shot features a happy Gideon next to another little guy who looks to be roughly the same age.

The second photo is a shot of Joy-Anna holding her smiling son. She captioned the adorable snap with, "My happy baby!" alongside an emoji with heart eyes. Take a look at the sheer cuteness for yourself.

A third photo on Joy-Anna's Instagram Story is of Gideon grinning from ear to ear while sitting in a laundry basket — which is a classic pose that I'm guessing most moms have on their phones at some point. "Helping Mama with the laundry!" Joy-Anna captioned the shot. Just look at how happy he is!

That's it, it's official. My ovaries = exploding.

Conveniently, Joy-Anna recently shared a baby photo of her husband, Austin — and guys, Gideon definitely looks like he could be his daddy's twin. On Aug. 4, Joy posted the throwback photo, captioning it with, "Lots of y’all have been asking for baby pics of Austin...I’d say they look alike!☺️😘 #papaandGideon#lookalike#lovemymen." As Joy-Anna pointed out during baby Gideon's birth special, according to TODAY, "He's got Austin’s nostrils." (LOL!) As oddly specific as that sentiment was at the time, it couldn't be more spot-on.

The couples' followers overwhelmingly agreed. One person wrote, "Wow! Never seen a baby look so much like their dad! So precious!"

Another Instagram user commented, "Holy cow! They could be twins!!!

Yet another person chimed in with, "My goodness, he sure looks like his daddy!"

Even though Joy-Anna posted three photos of baby Gideon in one day, it's worth noting the new mom hasn't been overly generous with photos on social media since her son was born. However, I think it's safe to say Monday's photo spree confirms two things: That Gideon is a spitting image of his father, and that Joy is absolutely smitten with her baby boy. Then again, neither of these are technically news. Back in March, the new mom shared what it was like to see and hold her baby for the first time. “I just cried," she told Us Weekly. “Holding him for the first time was incredible and I didn’t know that. It’s amazing the love that I have for him." Joy-Anna continued:

Before Gideon was born, I didn’t know how adjusting to motherhood would be like. But now that he’s here, I really can’t imagine life without him.

Although baby Gideon updates seem to be few and far in between for the time being, I have a feeling fans will be seeing more of this adorable little guy as the new season of Counting On progresses. To keep up with the latest Duggar family happenings, tune into TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. I, for one, can't wait to see more Gideon updates.