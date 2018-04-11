Joy-Anna Duggar's Quotes About Baby Gideon Show Just How Much She Loves Being A Mom

The Duggar family is more than familiar with babies — I mean, the siblings constantly grew up in a house full of them with a new baby coming into their lives every few years. Because of this, it shouldn't come as a surprise that basically all of the Duggar siblings are good with kids and make for terrific moms. Take Joy-Anna Duggar, for example, who welcomed her first child in February. In the weeks since giving birth, Joy-Anna Duggar's quotes about baby Gideon show that she is so in love with her brand new bundle of joy (no pun intended).

When Duggar and her new husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their first child into the world, Gideon Martyn, on Feb. 23, according to Us Weekly, they knew what they were in for. After all, Duggar is the ninth sibling out of 19 — she has definitely had to change plenty of diapers before. Not to mention, three of her older siblings all have more two kids of their own. Needless to say, Duggar knows what it is like to be around babies and get the advice from others when it comes to her own parenting decisions.

While Duggar's quotes about her own child are a little scant (her son is a few months old, after all), you can tell that she is more than ecstatic to be a mother.

TLC on YouTube

On Meeting Gideon For The First Time

In an interview with Us Weekly in March, Duggar revealed that meeting her son for the first time was one of the best moments of her life. Duggar told Us Weekly:

I just cried. Holding him for the first time was incredible and I didn't know that. It's amazing the love that I have for him.

The best part about this moment was that fans got to see it play out on TLC in Duggar's reality show, Counting On. When Joy-Anna first announced that she had welcomed a child into the world, she told People that she could not stop being fixated on her son. "Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment!" Duggar said, according to People. "God is so good and we are so thankful."

On How Her Life Changed Forever

In the same interview with Us Weekly, Duggar revealed that when she welcomed Gideon into the world, her life changed and not in just the obvious way. No amount of time spent hanging around babies or preparing for the baby's arrival can ever compare to actually being a mom — at least, according to Duggar. Duggar told Us Weekly:

Before Gideon was born, I didn't know how adjusting to motherhood would be like. But now that he's here I can't imagine life without him.

On Her Son's Growth & Appearance

Although Duggar has expressed an interest in politics in the past, her current job is starring on TLC's Counting On and focusing on her son. But being a stay at home mom doesn't phase Duggar. In fact, it appears that she could not be happier to watch her son as he changes. "He is growing so much and changing every day," Duggar told Us Weekly in March.

During her birth episode of Counting On, according to TODAY, Duggar also revealed who Gideon takes after the most in the looks department. "He's got Austin's nostrils," Duggar said, according to TODAY.

On Being A Mom For The First Time

After introducing Gideon to the TLC audience members in a YouTube video, Duggar revealed that she was most excited about her son's arrival because she was just so happy to be with the baby while her husband was looking forward to introducing him to new hobbies. But in the video, Duggar also revealed what she found most surprising about being a first time parent. Duggar said:

I think being first time parents is really, like, indescribable. I think everybody that has a baby goes through this feeling of being so proud and so thankful to have a little one and it's a lot of responsibility but it's amazing. I can't describe it.

Thanks to the Duggar family reality show on TLC, Counting On, Duggar's quotes about Gideon definitely won't stop here.

