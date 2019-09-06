There may be nothing sweeter than a pregnancy announcement, especially when your BFF reacts to the news in the most adorable way possible. This was the case for one pair of reality TV besties when Joy-Anna Duggar reacted to Carlin Bates' pregnancy announcement by sharing a touching throwback photo of the two as kids. And it just goes to show how excited Duggar is for her longtime best friend, who she has always remained close to. Cue the awws, folks.

Three months after tying the knot with Evan Stewart, Bates announced Wednesday that she and her new hubby are expecting their first child together. "This past year has been a whirlwind of excitement and love, from wedding planning, to the most magical day of my life when I said 'I do,' and just when I think life can't get crazier, busier, or happier, I find out I'm pregnant!" the Bringing Up Bates star wrote in an Instagram post. "I feel so grateful and in awe of the miracle of a tiny life growing inside of me! I can't imagine that my life could be any more blessed!"

Duggar, Bates' bestie, was quick to show her support and excitement for her friends big news. "Yayyyy!!! SOOOOO happy!" Duggar wrote in a comment to Bates' post that also included multiple applause, heart, kissing, and heart-eyed emojis.

On Instagram, Bates was quick to let her friend know she planned to turn to her for advice on pregnancy and parenting, writing, "Aw...love you, Joy! We are so excited and nervous. Give me all the tips."

Duggar later reiterated her excitement for Bates when she shared an old photograph of the two as young girls, writing on her Instagram Story: "Can't believe we're both grown up and Mama's now!"

To catch you up to speed, Bates is currently pregnant with her first child, while Duggar welcomed a son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, with husband Austin Forsyth, in February 2018, according to OK! magazine. In May, the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

In early July, however, Duggar revealed she'd miscarried a baby girl roughly five months into her pregnancy. "Today marks one week since we heard these words…. 'So this is your baby's heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don't hear a heartbeat or see any movement,'" the couple wrote in an Instagram post published July 2. "We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl." Duggar then revealed that they had named their daughter Annabell Elise.

In a separate follow-up post, Duggar thanked Bates for traveling from her home in Tennessee to support in Arkansas. "Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me," she wrote. According to Duggar, Bates also helped her get a few keepsake pictures with her stillborn daughter.

"I wish there were words to express how broken hearted I am for my best friend," Bates wrote in an July 4 Instagram post of her own. "Seeing her give birth to her little girl, Annabell Elise, and knowing that she would never be able to hold her again while on earth just brings tears to my eyes." Bates went on to praise her friend for being "so strong" and holding on to her faith. "I'm so grateful to have a friend as precious as Joy," she concluded.

Given that Bates and Duggar have always been there for the major milestones in each other's lives, it's likely that Duggar will continue to share in her friend's happiness as Bates prepares to welcome her first child.