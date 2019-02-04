Super Bowl Sunday is a day of emotions running high as the two best teams of the season go head to head to see who comes out on top. And for a few select players, it's a day for setting records. That's because Julian Edelman made history during the Super Bowl. As ESPN reported, and New England Sports Network relayed, he was the first player in Super Bowl history to rack up at least 7 receptions and 75 receiving yards in the first half. Consider us three-quarters impressed.

On Sunday, Feb. 3, the first half of of Super Bowl 53 proved to be history-making for the New England Patriots wide receiver. According to ESPN, Edelman was "arguably was the best player on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium" during the first half of showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. To be exact, the seasoned receiver made seven catches for a total of 93 yards before halftime.

But wait, it doesn't end there — Edelman also claimed another spot in history. That's because he now rests at second place on the all-time postseason receiving yards list, according to NBC Sports. Going into Sunday's game, Edelman only needed 45 yards to beat the Dallas Cowboys' Michael Irvin (1,315 yards) for second place. The wide receiver managed to accomplish this in the second quarter. Unfortunately, it's a long shot for Edelman — or anyone for that matter — to ultimately top the list of all-time postseason receiving yards. That's because San Francisco 49ers' Jerry Rice sits comfortably at the number one spot with a record of 2,245 yards. Which is just insane.

The New England Patriots Twitter account didn't waste any time pointing his achievement.

Plenty of New England Patriots fans lauded Edelman's Super Bowl performance. One Twitter user wrote, "Edelman for president 2020."

Another Twitter user simply wrote, "MVP," followed by a praising hands emoji.

Yet another person shared a hilariously appropriate Friends GIF, writing, "Rams tryna stop Edelman like... #SuperBowlLlll#Friends#SuperBowl."

Sports anchor Raul Martinez really put Edelman's performance into perspective during the game, writing, "Tom Brady has 195 yards passing. Julian Edelman has caught 128 of them. #KeepFeedingTheSquirrel."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Put the MVP trophy in Julian Edelman’s locker right now."

Still others pointed out that none of these catches resulted touchdowns. One Twitter user wrote, "And? None led to a touchdown. Personal records don't mean much if you can't convert to points." Which is technically true. But still! Way to rain on someone's parade.

More to come ...