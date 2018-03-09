Even the most low-key astrology fans know enough to shudder when they hear the word "retrograde." When a planet goes retrograde, it appears to move backward in the sky (it doesn't literally, though) and is often blamed for wreaking all kinds of astrological havoc — which is why hearing that Mercury in retrograde sends people into a panic. But Mercury isn't the only planet that does the backwards thing; right now, it's Jupiter's turn. So what exactly is Jupiter retrograde and what does it mean for your sign?

First of all, don't expect the same kinds of challenges you anticipate when Mercury goes retrograde. Different planets correspond to different areas of life, after all. As an article on Astrology Zone explained, "when a planet retrogrades, astrologically it is in a resting or sleeping state." So essentially, everything governed by that planet is left temporarily unsupervised. Mercury rules communication (as well as contracts and agreements), which is why you hear people complaining about everything from email glitches to verbal misunderstandings to packages going undelivered when that planet is in retrograde mode. Jupiter, on the other hand, is the planet of "luck and abundance," as astrologer Maressa Brown tells Romper.

"Jupiter is one of the biggest planets, physically, and that plays into how it works astrologically," she explains.

Jupiter is all about expansiveness and big picture thinking, she explains, and has an "exaggerating effect." That said, it's also considered to be a "benevolent" planet, which is why even when it's in retrograde, the effects on your sign won't be as harsh as those of a Mercury retrograde, for example. A Jupiter retrograde in Scorpio, Brown says, is all about internal, spiritual changes — and you'll have plenty of time to dig deep, because this period lasts from March 8 until July 10. (While Mercury goes into retrograde three or four times a year, Jupiter only does this once, and for a period of several months).

What this time of introspection means for you depends on your sign and which personal house is affected by this particular planetary transit. And remember: Big planet = Big picture thinking!

Aries Giphy Jupiter is retrograde in your 8th house, Brown says, which represents joint finances and sex (interesting combo, right?). "Think about what you want and need to feel fulfilled in a sexual way," Brown advises, and if there are any difficult issues regarding money with a business partner or close confidant, "this is the time to get in touch with your emotions around that."

Taurus Giphy With Jupiter in your 7th house of partnership, Brown explains, you're going to go through a period of contemplating the deeper meaning of your closest relationships. Use this time to figure out what's working (and what's not), and if you're single, try meditating on the partner you hope to find.

Gemini Giphy It's all about priorities for you, Gemini, with this retrograde occurring in your 6th house (which represents health, everyday activities, and routines, according to Brown). "Get in balance with day to day work and routines and think about how to move things around to have more balance," Brown advises.

Cancer Giphy With this retrograde in your 5th house of romance and pleasure, Brown recommends that Cancers devote some time and energy to thinking about how to be more spontaneous and ways to bring more "heartfelt fun" into your life.

Leo Giphy If you've got some unresolved issues with family members, now's the time to work on patching things up, says Brown. With Jupiter in your 4th house (home life, domestic affairs), reflect on your familial relationships and if there have been any ongoing conflicts, "think about productive ways to heal," she says.

Virgo Giphy With Jupiter in your 3rd house of communication, it's time to focus on how you interact with the world, says Brown, particularly those in your closest circles. The goal, she says, is to "strike a more genuine note in your communications, what feels truthful to you at your core." "Take it to a spiritual place," she says.

Libra Giphy Jupiter is in your 2nd house, which deals with cash flow, income, day to day work and investments — but that doesn't mean you're doomed to be broke during this retrograde. Instead, Brown says, do some serious thinking about ways to make your work more fulfilling, which goes "hand in hand" with success.

Scorpio Giphy Because this retrograde is in your very own sign, Scorpio, this is your "big chance" to make some profound changes to your self-care routine, Brown says. "Focus on whatever mind/body practice feels good to you," she says, whether that's reiki, yoga, or spending more time in or by the water (particularly beneficial for water signs like Scorpio). Give yourself this time to heal.

Sagittarius Giphy With Jupiter in your 12th house of spirituality during a retrograde that's already asking everybody to be more spiritual and internalizing, this will be an especially powerful theme for you. "You will do well to adopt a spiritual practice that allows for dreams and deep rooted desires," Brown says, as well as to allow yourself the space to address any deep emotional scars.

Capricorn Giphy Time to re-think your social strategies, Capricorn. Jupiter is in your 11th house of networking, Brown explains, so you'll want to be thinking about "how you fit in with networks in life," from work colleagues to your friends. What do you need from these connections in a long-term sense, and how can they help you to get where you want to be?

Aquarius Giphy If you're unhappy at your job, Jupiter in your 10th house of career is the perfect opportunity to start contemplating a change. Brown advises asking yourself such questions as: "What do you want to be recognized for? What makes you most fulfilled and gratified professionally?" Dig deep and really focus on your future and how you want it to look.