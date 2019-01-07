Justin Hartley isn't just a talented actor, it turns out he's husband goals too. When posing for the media at the Golden Globes, Justin Hartley fixed his wife's train on the red carpet, and fans are totally gushing. Because who needs a stylist when your man has got your back?

The This Is Us actor arrived at the 76th Annual Golden Globes donning a dapper Brunello Cucinelli white tuxedo, while his wife Chrishell, wore an elegant one-shoulder baby pink gown with a long, silky train. As they walked the red carpet, Hartley noticed his wife's train was not right, so he proceeded to bend down and fix it. Talk about major husband goals.

Fans immediately noticed his sweet gesture and took to Twitter to share their awe and love for the actor. One Twitter user wrote "2019 resolution: Have a partner like Justin Hartley who will bustle your dress at the # GoldenGlobes," while another user wrote "#JustinHartley is so handsome but also so adorable & seems so sweet." It's safe to say, this Golden Globes gesture towards his wife has impressed Hartley fans even more, and while he isn't nominated for an award, I'm sure fans will be keeping an eye out for him throughout the night.

Hartley and Chrishell were married in an intimate ceremony at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch in 2017, and they've been gushing over each other ever since. In an interview with AOL Entertainment, Hartley revealed that talking about Chrishell was one of his favorite things to do. "People are pretty respectful of the parts [of my life] that I like to keep private," Hartley said. "But I'm proud of my relationship -- and I'm proud of my wife -- so I certainly don't mind talking about her. She's one of my favorite subjects."

After getting nominations for its first two season, This Is Us was surprisingly left out of the Golden Globes with no nominations this year. But when talking to Giuliana Rancic on the E! Red Carpet before the show, Hartley promised that this season of This Is Us will be amazing, and added that he actually knows how the series ends.

“I like the whole season. I kind of know how the series ends. I hope it doesn’t end soon but I kind of know how the series ends, isn’t that something?” he told Rancic as she asked him about the pressure of keeping the show's story lines secret. “It’s so nice that people are into it and that people are interested and want to know but it’s also frustrating because I sometimes will say things that I’m not supposed to say by accident, and I’ll have a conversation and I walk away, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I really hope they weren’t paying attention because I just gave away a story line.' "

While fans continue to blown away by Hartley's amazing performances on This Is Us, they can now give him extra points for being a great husband too.

