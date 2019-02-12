Ending a relationship is rarely easy — especially when you're married. Not only do you have to get through the messy breakup stuff, but you also have to deal with the legal aspect of it all. If you happen to be a celebrity on top of it all? Well, you can bet gossip outlets will be all over the news as soon as there's the slightest hint of trouble in paradise. Between tabloid reports, hard feelings, and wanting to move on, former celebrity couples aren't often observed publicly interacting following a split. However, Justin Theroux's birthday message to Jennifer Aniston is total #ExGoals.

As People reported, Theroux and Aniston starting dating back in 2011 and married in 2015. The pair stunned fans in February 2018 when they announced they had split at the end of 2017. "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," the actors said in a joint statement, according to Us Weekly. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Fast-forward to Feb. 11, and it seems if that last bit about "continuing" their "cherished friendship" wasn't just some sort of PR line. As People reported, Theroux took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 11 to give his ex-wife a sweet 50th birthday shoutout. And it became crystal clear that he still thinks the world of her. "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman," Theroux wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Aniston. "Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B."

Theroux's followers were simply smitten over his touching message. One Instagram user wrote, "Love this. Maturity + time + respect for the love that was + friendship = a great post divorce relationship ❤️."

Another follower declared, "You are an amazing ex-husband."

Yet another person commented, "OMG HE POSTED FOR HER?!💓💓💓😭😭😭 STILL FRIENDS💓💓."

As it turns out, Aniston seems to make it a habit of remaining chummy with exes. Because Brad Pitt — to whom she was married from 2000 to 2005 — was invited to and attended her 50th birthday party, ET Online reported. The bash was held at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles over the past weekend, according to the publication — and the exes were reportedly seen "briefly talking and exchanging a hug" during the event. "Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single," a source reportedly told ET Online. "They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times." The source continued:

They've come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them.

If only more relationships could end on such positive terms, right? Although to be completely honest, I would be highly uncomfortable if my husband was still that close with any of his exes. So never mind... All I can say for sure is I hope Justin Theroux's heartfelt message was able to brighten Jennifer Aniston's day as much as it did his fans'. Happy 50th birthday, Jen!