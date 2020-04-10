Like parents all across the globe who are cooped up at home with energetic kids amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Justin Timberlake is also parenting his son around the clock as he and wife Jessica Biel are quarantining in Montana. In a recent interview with with The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM, the 39-year-old singer grumbled a bit about the current situation that's required people to social distance and said that "24-hour parenting is just not human." While some parents related with Timberlake, others felt his complaints came off as tone deaf.

Speaking with The Morning Mash Up on Wednesday, Timberlake admitted that his family is "lucky" to have another place to quarantine themselves that's far from a coronavirus hotspot and easy to practice social distancing. "We thought the best way to kinda do our part was... we have a place in Montana and so we came up here," Timberlake said. "We feel very lucky and kinda blessed that we're in a place where... they're pretty socially distant here anyway... Just being able to kinda walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice. We're doing good, we're doing good."

While it's not clear how long they've been in Montana or if anyone else is staying with them, Timberlake went on to say that he and Biel are struggling a bit with parenting their 4-year-old son Silas all day, all night. "We're mostly commiserating over the fact that... this 24-hour parenting is just not human, it's not," Timberlake said.

"Everybody needs a break... Kids need a break from you!" one of the hosts replied.

"He gets a look like this, my son looks at me like this," Timberlake replied, opening his eyes wide and raising his eyebrows. "I'm like, 'Alright, cool, let's take like 20. All right, I got you.'.. Just a commercial break."

SiriusXM on YouTube

Some parents, however, weren't laughing along with Timberlake. "Hey @jtimberlake, cry me a f*cking river about how you're stuck in a mansion and '24-hour parenting isn't human,'" one parent tweeted. "While I'm working as a nurse, trying to spend time with my kids but hoping I don't contract this awful virus to spread to my family; you enjoy your life of leisure."

"Oh look. Another celebrity that thinks they’re relevant and relatable and that we commoners can sympathize with their difficult lives. So cute," one person commented, while another chimed in, "Thoughts and prayers to them during this trying time. Imaging having a child and then actually having to be a parent 24 hours a day?! Wow."

One more said, "Loving these celebrities being tone deaf af. Justin Timberlake said '24-hour parenting is just not human' and my eyes have rolled into the back of my head."

Another acknowledged that while Timberlake made the comment jokingly, "it is just so tone deaf."

Some parents didn't take issue with Timberlake's comment. "People are hating on him for complaining but the pain is real," one person tweeted.

Another commented, "No parent is perfect. And no one understands how mentally and physically draining being with your child(ren) day in and out without a break can be. That does not mean they love the child less. That does not mean they are complaining. It’s the truth. It’s a struggle."

However you personally feel about Timberlake's comments about parenting during a pandemic, it's clear that this unprecedented time is difficult for everyone and it's a good time to check in with your mom friends.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.