If the endless parade of overcast mornings and bare tree branches and muddy boots is giving you serious winter-of-your-discontent vibes and you find yourself fantasizing about salty air and hot sand under your feet all day long, then what you're about to read is probably going to push you right over the edge into ticket-booking mode: Your favorite boho-brilliant designer and artist, Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney, is launching a new collection of luggage and travel accessories exclusively at Target. And every single piece is seriously gorgeous.

Blakeney's colorful, hand-drawn aesthetic has made the New York Times bestselling author's feel-good lifestyle blog and homewares brand incredibly popular, so it's safe to say this line will be a big hit (especially with a launch at this wanderlust-y time of year). Interestingly, though Blakeney has been inspired by her years of travel and global culture throughout her career, this is her "first foray into luggage and travel," according to a press release. Between so many years worth of acquired travel wisdom and a sensibility that embodies whimsy and adventure, it's clear the designer is perfectly suited for the luggage market. Not only are the pieces below stunning, they're roomy and lightweight and have tons of convenient little features.

And have you ever seen such dream vacation-worthy accessories as these cases and glasses and pouches? I do believe Marie Kondo would approve.

So what inspired Blakeney to finally make the leap into travel? Romper reached out to the designer with a few questions, and you might learn a thing or two from her answers.

1. What has been your favorite place to visit so far? And what place would you love to travel to next?

"It's so difficult to choose — with every new place I've visited there is always something that sparks my imagination and makes me think about things in a whole new way. I'd say the play that I find most inspiring from a design perspective is probably Morocco. As as for future plans? My next international trip is to Mexico, but Japan, South Africa, Brazil and Australia are on my bucket list."

2. Do you have any packing tips or travel hacks?

"A foldable backpack is my best travel buddy. I keep one with me in my purse so that if I purchase anything at a flea market, or end up with wet items (from a beach trip, spa trip, whatever) I have a place to carry those items. The one that we have in the collection is great because the draw string makes it very difficult for anyone to open it up without you noticing — so you can feel safe carrying things on your back in a crowded area."

"I also always keep a sink-washable sarong rolled up in my bag. If it gets chilly I can use it as a scarf, if I'm entering a church, mosque, synagogue etc. I can cover my shoulders and/or my hair with it, and if I need a beach cover-up, I can use it for that too. They always come in handy while traveling."

3. What design detail from this new line delights you the most?

"It's probably the sun medallion on many of the pieces. For me, it represents joy and positive energy. That's what I hope to inject in people's travels."

It certainly seems as though she achieved her goal! And just in case the sun doesn't come through, the collection does include this adorable umbrella:

The luggage and travel accessories will be available exclusively at Target stores and Target.com beginning February 10 and all products are under $140, (which is pretty amazing!).