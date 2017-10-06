Kailyn Lowry Is Writing A Book With Ex Javi Marroquin & It's Going To Be A Must Read

People want to hear what Kailyn Lowry has to say. The Teen Mom 2 star is both honest and outspoken about everything going on in her life — from her relationships to her life as a mom of three. While the cameras are able to capture most of these moments, they don't capture everything going on in her life. This might be why fans will be delighted to hear that Lowry is writing a book with ex Javi Marroquin and it is definitely going to be something that they'll want to read.

This week, Marroquin took to Instagram to announce a new chapter for the former married couple — literally. In a post, Marroquin announced that the two will be writing a book detailing their sides of their relationship together. The book will be titled He Said She Said, according to Marroquin's post and the book's contents will more than likely be exactly like the title — Marroquin's side and Lowry's side of their relationship. Marroquin said in the Instagram's caption that the book will be published soon (yay), but Lowry has a little more to write:

I know that you guys have been patiently waiting for my book, trust me when I say that it's coming, but since Kailyn has quite a bit to say, I had to write a little more to really give you my side of what happened.

Everyone deserves to tell their own story, especially when they feel like it hasn't been fairly told. While cameras have been there to capture a lot of Marroquin and Lowry's relationship, the footage wasn't necessarily edited by the couple and therefore doesn't fully portray their sides of the story. And the good news is, there might be more of the story to tell. According to Marroquin's post, this will be his "first book series" which means there could be more to come.

If you're a Teen Mom 2 fan, then you know that Lowry and Marroquin's relationship hasn't exactly been the smoothest. After getting married in 2012 and having a son, Lincoln, they divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage. Teen Mom 2 cameras have since caught the aftermath of their divorce and attempts to coparent, even after Lowry got pregnant and had her third child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

In the meantime, while fans wait for the book to be released, they will have another way to see Lowry and Marroquin's "story" play out. The two are starring on this season of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, which airs on WE TV starting next week. Although the couple wasn't exactly married while they were on the show, according to their bio on the show's website, they will be "trying to learn how to co-parent" during their time together.

Lowry told Us Weekly on Thursday that she intentionally went on the show with Marroquin to "strengthen their relationship" so that they could "successfully raise their child together" for the benefit of their 3-year-old son, not reconcile their relationship. This could contribute to why Marroquin is so eager to tell his side of the story.

While this book is going to be super interesting to read, it won't be Lowry's first. Lowry has already written three books and is a New York Times best selling author. Talk about impressive. Her first book, Pride Over Pity was published in 2014. And her second book, Hustle & Heart was released last year. Lowry is also the author of a children's book, Love Is Bubblegum.

Based on Lowry's history as an author and the fact that both Lowry and Marroquin have so much to say, He Said She Said is definitely going to be a hot buy on Amazon.