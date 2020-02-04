One more, that makes four! With a beautiful family photo posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Kailyn Lowry revealed she's pregnant with her fourth child and couldn't be more excited with the news. The Teen Mom 2 star has been documenting her parenting journey on social media for some time now, and the announcement made waves with her many followers rushing to congratulate her on the big news. While no due date was included in the post, she did share that she is nearly 16 weeks along.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry captioned a sponsored post on Instagram. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant." She added that "it’s been a rough few months this time around" and she's "had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy." More recently, though, she shared that things are looking up. "This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!" Lowry wrote.

The new baby will join Lowry's other three children: 10-year-old Isaac Elliot Rivera, 6-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, and 2-year-old Lux Russell Lowry. Isaac was born during Lowry's time on 16 and Pregnant in 2010 and Lincoln was showcased on Teen Mom 2.

Lowry expressed her desire to have more children last February, and it looks like her wish came true. “Yeah I definitely want more kids, I would love to have girls,” she told Studology 101 at the time, as OK! Magazine reported. “How it will happen, I don’t know, but we will figure it out I guess.”

Only time will tell if Lowry gets the little girl she's hoping for or if she'll remain a #BoyMom. But one thing is clear: she's in for an exciting 2020.