Finding the perfect Father's Day gift can be challenging. After all, if he has you in his life, he pretty much has everything he could ever dream of, amiright? Sure, you could get him (another) World's Best Dad mug or a framed photo of the family to replace the one you got him last year (and the year before that). Or, you could get him something revolutionary; something that finally answers the age-old question, "Why don't socks come in individual sizes?" Enter, Kane 11 socks.

Unlike most men's socks on the market that come in one size fits all or a wide size range of 9 - 13, which, when you really think about it, makes no sense at all, Kane 11 socks come in individual men's sizes 7 through 17, offering what the company calls, "precision sizing." To create these sizes, they took into account not only the length of one's foot, but also width, circumference, diameter, the heel area, and the "toe box" which they define as, "the area from the ball of your foot to the top of your toes." In layman's terms, it's the part that bunches up and makes you wish you were wearing sandals instead of sneakers.

You might be tempted to think socks are no big deal. But in fact, these days, socks are a huge deal. In 2018 the global socks industry was valued at around 11.7 billion dollars according to Zion Market Research. And it's not just because of all the missing ones that disappear into your dryer's sock abyss.

In recent years, socks seem to have transitioned from functional to fashion statement. And, it turns out, science says you can actually tell a lot about a person from what kind of socks they wear. But there's another growing trend in the men's fashion industry that makes these socks so timely. As Kane 11 Founder and CMO, Pete Hunsinger, stated on their website, "Men have discovered the importance of fit — the tailored slim suit, tailored casual clothing, the custom-made shirt, the perfect tee. It puzzled me why the sock world hasn’t kept up with those trends." And, as the publisher of GQ Magazine for many years, Pete knows a thing or two about men's fashion.

Kane 11 socks come in a variety of styles and colors, and their collection includes athletic as well as dress socks. They're manufactured in the USA and made with, amongst other yarns, Merino wool, a popular fabric that is known for its breathability and ability to cool and heat naturally. This helps reduce the amount of body odor one might create, according to the International Wool Textile Organisation.

So where can you find these magical socks? Currently, they're only available on Kane 11's website, but you still have plenty of time to get them before Father's Day because according to the site, orders typically ship within a day or two of being placed. And, they even offer refunds or exchanges within 45 days of your purchase. Prices range from $18 for a single pair of sport socks to $110 for a six pack of their best-sellers.

Laguna $18 Kane 11 See on Kane 11

Sebring 6 Pack $110 Kane 11 See on Kane 11

While we can't guarantee these socks will make him more likely to put them in the actual hamper instead of the floor after he wears them, if you're looking for a Father's Day gift that is functional, stylish, and made just for him and his probably-could-use-a-pedicure feet, these socks are a home run.

Oh and if you're feeling left out, don't fret. Women's sizes are coming to Kane 11's site this summer.