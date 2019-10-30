Kanye West Wants 7 Kids With Kim Kardashian, But She May Not Agree

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed their fourth child together, a son named Psalm, earlier this year. And it sounds like he may earn the title of big brother one day, if Kanye West, who apparently wants seven kids, has his way. The rapper recently revealed during an interview that he wants more children with his wife, three more to be exact, but her previous comments on the subject suggest they may not exactly see eye to eye on this.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week, West sat down with James Corden (on an airplane) to talk about his new album Jesus Is King, his family, and sing a few new songs off of his album while suspended in the air. During the interview, West told Corden that he "made marriage cool" after marrying Kardashian in 2014 and having kids made him stop wanting to go out and party. "I don't like going out at nighttime," West told Corden. "I like being at home, with my family, at night, as much as possible."

West and Kardashian are parents to four adorable kids together: 6-year-old daughter North; 3-year-old son Saint; 1-year-old daughter Chicago; and 5-month-old son Psalm. And it sounds like West is far from done adding to their brood. "The richest thing you can have is as many children as possible," West told Corden, adding that he wants "seven" kids.

West told Corden that his wife is on same page when it comes to wanting seven kids, which may have surprised fans because Kardashian has previously shared that she's content with four they have now. During a Q&A session on Instagram in late August, for example, when one of her followers asked if she wanted more kids, Kardashian gave a very specific answer. "I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention," she wrote, according to People.

And that wasn't the first time she talked about being happy with four kids. In 2018, well before Psalm's birth, Kardashian told ELLE that she wouldn't want any more than four. "I don't think I could handle more than that," she told the magazine. "My time is spread really thin. And I think that it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

Additionally, back in September, Kardashian told E! News that having four kids brought some much needed balance into her life. "I think for some reason, four is really zen for me. I feel really balanced. All the kids get along so well. It seems like the baby brought in this energy to get all the kids to get along and love each other and they're all obsessed with each other now and they're really supportive. I feel so lucky because it feels really good."

With all that said, it sounds like Kardashian has been very content with her four adorable babes at home. But, of course, people are allowed to change their minds, and do so often, so it's plausible that Kardashian has since reconsidered the amount of children she wants with West. So who know, maybe three more West children will arrive sometime in the future.