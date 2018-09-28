Kat Von D Reveals Why She’s Using A Midwife When She Gives Birth To Her First Child

Earlier this year, Kat Von D caused quite a stir when she revealed her plans not to vaccinate her unborn baby. And on Thursday, the 36-year-old star opened up a bit more about her birth plan for her baby-to-be. In a recent interview on The Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin, as People reported, Kat Von D revealed that she's using a midwife instead of a doctor when she gives birth to her first child.

While speaking with Dr. Berlin, Von D said that she did not like her experience with traditional doctors, and described leaving her appointments with “a million questions and a sense of doom and fear.” She went on to describe other appointments that were lackluster and full of paperwork.

Another reason why she decided to go the midwife route? Her friends encouraged her to watch Ricki Lake's documentary, The Business of Being Born, which explores the idea that profit is driving the business of birthing at the risk of mother and baby, according to People. The one reoccurring theme of the documentary is that birth should be thought of as a natural process, not a potential medical emergency, according to Entertainment Tonight. And that's basically the reason Von D stated when deciding on a midwife.

"The minute we met Sarah [our midwife], it was like, ‘Okay, let’s get excited now.’ It was so much fun … like, ‘This is really happening. This is how it’s supposed to feel,'" Von D said on Berlin's podcast.

Earlier this month, Von D also introduced her Instagram followers to her doula, who "will be assisting and guiding" her through a "natural birth," as she wrote.

Prior to the mom-to-be's midwife announcement, Von D revealed on Instagram that she would not be vaccinating her baby and would raise him vegan. And it was the former that garnered many harsh responses on Instagram and Twitter.

One such person wrote on Twitter, "I wouldn’t be chiming in on anything Kat Von D, but anti-vaccination? Yeah my medication affects my immune system. Vaccinations are super important because they protect not only the person who is vaccinated but also folks like me. I appreciate that."

Another tweeted, "kat von d is an amazing artist. she’s not a doctor. if you’re defending her anti-vaccination stance or following her unprofessional & unscientific opinions, you’re a moron."

People, of course, had a valid point. While a woman's birth plan is entirely personal, should parents decide not to vaccinate their child, they should be fully aware of the potentially deadly consequences that follow, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For instance, vaccine preventable diseases can be carried by anyone, even if they appear completely healthy, leaving unvaccinated babies and people with compromised immune systems vulnerable, according to the CDC.

Despite the backlash, Von D has not shied away from updating her fans on her pregnancy every once and awhile. Von D first announced her pregnancy in May on Instagram in a photo revealing the news. In the pic, she caressed her bump standing next to her hubby Leafar Seyer and simply said: "It’s a boy.🖤."

The couple is going to name their son Rafael, which is the father's name, Leafar, spelled backwards. It's also his stage name, according to People.

As a tattoo artist, Von D has a fascination and appreciation for the human body, including her own as it changes during pregnancy. And, according to People, she feels a little out of her own skin, as she said during the interview with Dr. Berlin:

I think a lot of women want to be like … "I’m cool with stretch marks and my body changing." To be honest, I thought I’d be a lot cooler with it, but I’m struggling with my weight gain. I know I’m healthy but, I was expecting to not be as affected by it. I’m self-conscious. Right now my boob is the size of [my husband’s] head … I think ultimately as long as my husband adores me, I’m fine. I just want to be able to look in the mirror and feel the same way.

As for the baby boy Rafael, he's expected to make his debut sometime late fall, according to OK! Magazine. And, it's probably a safe bet that this isn't the last you'll hear from Von D about her pregnancy and the birth of her baby boy.