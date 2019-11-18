Kate Hudson Makes "Mistakes All The Time" As A Mom, Just Like The Rest Of Us

Kate Hudson may be known for her incredible sense of fashion, line of trendy workout clothing, and successful acting career, but even she — a fierce and successful working mom of three — has days when she feels like a failure. In fact, in a refreshing new interview, Kate Hudson admitted she makes "mistakes all the time" as a mom, just like the rest of us, but also acknowledged she's a badass at motherhood, too. It's really all about balance, right?

As you may already know, Hudson has three children. There's son, Ryder, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson; son Bingham, 8, whom she shares with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy; and daughter Rani, 13 months, whom she shares with her partner Danny Fujikawa. In a recent interview with Women's Health for its December issue, Hudson opened up about how she handles the juggling act of work and motherhood.

"I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town," the 40-year-old actress told Women's Health. "But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f—ing supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out. What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can."

This isn't the first time Hudson has opened up about this dichotomy of motherhood. She penned an essay for InStyle in April 2016 that echoed these same sentiments. “Some days I feel like I should win Best Mom of the Day award,” wrote the then mother of two.. “… And some days I find myself doing strange things that don’t have any real purpose, in faraway corners [of] my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children.” OMG, yes to this! Because sometimes, mom needs a break.

It's probably not a stretch to assume plenty of parents might benefit from hearing more honest talk like this. Because even though moms and dads are just doing their best when it comes to getting through each day with our kids, it can certainly feel like everyone else has it all together. Everyone except for them, that is.

So kudos to Kate Hudson for keeping it real and giving fellow moms permission to forgive themselves on the difficult days — and to celebrate the badass mamas they are on the days when they're totally killing it.