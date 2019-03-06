It's easy to be taken by the pictures celebs post, of everything from their gorgeous families to the fun on set. So it's nice to be reminded that even a movie star like Kate Hudson deals with challenges like the rest of us. Hudson opened up about co-parenting with multiple exes & there's a lot that she has to juggle.

The Fabletics co-founder, social media influencer, Weight Watchers spokeswoman and actress (that's a lot of jobs, but hey, she juggles them all) boasts adorable little Rani Rose with her partner, musician Danny Fujikawa, according to ET Online.

But since the actress also has sons Bingham, 7, and Ryder, 15, with rock star exes Matt Bellamy and Chris Robinson, People noted it's a full house — and a full schedule — at Hudson's when it comes to managing everything.

"When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship," Hudson disclosed while on the Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser podcast, People reported. "It’s just a different kind of relationship. You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks."

Hudson later added, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada:

As much as I would say I don’t recommend it to most, my situation is quite amazing.

Hudson then detailed that her approach to managing multiple kids with different former partners is unique.

The podcast, which is hosted by one of Hollywood's top divorce lawyers, Laura Wasser (Angelina Jolie's attorney according to Town & Country magazine) featured Hudson dishing on how she actually manages her family life in a smooth fashion.

Part of it may be the fact that Hudson hasn't been dependent on spouses for finances, she conceded, as noted by ET Canada. Whatever the case, the star noted that exes Bellamy and Robinson have bonded with Fujikawa. Or, at least, they're able to get along with one another.

Ultimately, for Hudson, it's all about her kids — they're her priority over the way she feels about something, her relationships with her exes that day, or anything else.

"I think the one thing I learned from my mom is that no matter what you’re feeling and no matter what — when I see my friends talking sh*t about their ex-spouses in front of their kids, I get so upset because they don’t recognize how much that affects their child and how resentful their child will become of them," Hudson said, per People. "No matter what, I never heard a bad word about my father."

Hudson really seems to have her momming together, which I admire. It's quite a thing to create an extended family of exes and have it be so fun and loving for the kids, instead of sad and lonely, as it sometimes can be when a relationship ends.

Hudson's BFFs Sara and Erin Foster, told Us Weekly that the actress is a natural leader as a parent. "Kate has, like, five full-time jobs," Sara, 38, told the magazine last month.

"She has Fabletics, she has films, she’s producing, she has a podcast, she has so many jobs and her kids are her number one priority," Sara continued.

It's seems that Hudson just has this parenting with multiple exes thing figured out, doesn't it? I just have one question: Where's Hudson's parenting book? I'd totally buy it!