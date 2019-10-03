Wait, how did that happen? It feels like just yesterday when Kate Hudson welcomed her first baby girl into the world. But as it turns out, the actor's little one has completed her first trip around the sun. And in honor of this precious milestone, Kate Hudson shared home videos of baby Rani taken during her first year of life.

Hudson had Rani Rose, her third child on Oct. 2, 2018, as CNN reported. The baby, Hudson's first with partner Danny Fujikawa, joins a clan that includes Ryder Robinson, 15, Hudson's son with the Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, 8, Hudson's child with Muse's Matt Bellamy, the outlet noted. "She's here," Hudson captioned a photo of the date 10-2-18 emblazoned on a sparkly pink background at the time.

Honestly, the star's Instagram is one of the most visually beautiful celeb accounts I've ever seen so it's really a pleasure to scroll through Hudson's excellent documentation of Rani's first year, including her video tribute shared on the baby's birthday. "And what a year it’s a been," Hudson captioned a compilation of sweet clips featuring Rani. "A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose."

One clip shows the incredibly adorable Rani cuddling with mama,while another one documents her chilling in her bassinet while smiling the world's sweetest smile. I swear, this is one heartbreakingly cute child. Good thing my house has reached its maximum number of inhabitants because this has baby fever written all over it.

Speaking of Rani's first year, it has been incredible one for Hudson, too. Her Fabletics line is doing wonderfully, with the apparel company turning five this year. Furthermore, she seems happy with Fujikawa, who she has known since her 20's and who grew up with her best friends, Erin and Sara Foster.

Furthermore, she continues to maintain a close relationship with her family members. Hudson's famous parents, Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell, have had roles in her professional life, with Hudson casting Hawn in recent Fabletics campaigns and having acted with Russell in 2016's Deepwater Horizon.

Not to mention, Hudson has two more movies coming up as well, all of which is a lot to juggle with a large family. But don't worry about this one, she's got the mom routine down.

"I just love every bit of [parenting]," Hudson told Sirius XM Radio in 2016, as per Entertainment Tonight. "I love the insanity. I love the chaos. I love laughing with them. I love when I gotta raise my voice at them. I love gathering them all together. I love when I have all the kids."

Hudson is even open to having more kids, as she wants to have a big family with Fujikawa. “At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,’” she explained, according to Us Weekly. “And then I met Danny was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'"

Yep, it sounds like Hudson might be pregnant again sometime down the road. And considering Rani has just hit the one-year mark, I wouldn't be surprised if this happens sooner than later. In the meantime, happy Birthday to one awesome little girl!