Kate Hudson recently welcomed third baby Rani Rose, celebrated the five-year anniversary of her successful Fabletics company, and is just generally having an amazing year, so the fact that this smart Hollywood star forged a new business alliance shouldn't be surprising. But in this case, Hudson teaming up with Weight Watchers has people heated... but this isn't the conversation we should all be having.

As CafeMom reported, the trouble started with the seemingly-innocuous announcement that Hudson has become the new brand ambassador for "WW," or Weight Watchers, which may be the name with which you're more familiar. The company shortened its name to WW to let people know the mission is now less focused on the scale and more on wellness and longevity, its website explains.

According to that definition, Hudson's alliance with WW makes sense. After all, she's almost 40, and just had baby number three, as People reported. For just about any mom, this would be a point at which you would need to make a commitment to maintaining your health into your 40s, right?

"I don’t think it’s as much about changing anything ... ” Hudson explained to People. "It’s about understanding your fitness activity, understanding your food ... It’s about how to balance.”

And, OK, that makes sense, too. The problem is, some people, many of them Hudson fans, just weren't having it. After all, the Deepwater Horizon star has never struggled with weight outside of pregnancy, (such as previous WW spokespeople like Oprah). And Hudson's a known fitness buff whose Instagram is filled with workouts and other gym-spo.

"Wait what!?! She is always thin, after every child.... She shouldn’t be a WW spokesperson," noted one user on People's Facebook account.

Another noted that, "Gir[l], You've Always been thin. WW could have waited til Amy Schumer had her baby she's more realistic than Kate."

Many took offense at the notion that a company whose main product is still weight loss would be represented by someone who is just not that relatable as far as having faced the same struggles.

"'[I]f they're looking for a person normal people can relate to weight-struggle wise, this is not the one to pick. 9 months pregnant she was thinner and more fit that I've ever been in my entire life lol," noted one user.

Others seemed to feel Hudson's announcement on Instagram that her motivation was losing 25 pounds before her next movie shoots was puzzling, given the fact that she looks like she's in great shape.

"I think she has skinny genes, doesn’t need WW. Breast feed for a few months and she’ll be back to her normal weight," piped up one fan, while another stuck up for Hudson. "Ya’ll gonna shame ALL moms for wanting to get back to pre-baby weight?"

It's so frustrating to read all of this. The real problem isn't that there's anything wrong with Kate Hudson's approach to health (she clearly seems like a devoted mama and positive person). Also, when people check out their favorite stars on Instagram, they tend to make assumptions about them. But for all fans know, Hudson's as insecure about her upper arms as anyone else could be.

There's also nothing wrong with WW trying to focus on being a "lifestyle" company that might appeal to people who need to lose a lot or a little weight, or learn to be healthy. That, too, makes total sense.

The real problem is the constant fixation on women: their appearances; their postpartum weight loss; their breastfeeding sucess; their parenting and how well they juggle it with work and other responsibilities; their contribution to the PTA and, don't forget, how they measure up in comparison to another generation.

When it comes to women, society sets up this "compare and despair" syndrome, where there are such high ideals a woman has to aspire to in every area from her professional success to her parenting, most are bound to fail. And when does anyone ever critique or rate men by such harsh standards?

So while Hudson has posted about being back in the gym after giving birth, and I personally think Hollywood's obsession with "thin" is over the top, it's not my place to tell another woman what's right. The judging comes from a fear I'm not doing it right myself, that I am failing by society's impossible standards.

So the next time I get on myself about needing more muscle tone, I'll tell my inner critic to can it. All of this is, in fact, the wrong dialogue, if the goal is to focus on empowering and uplifting women.