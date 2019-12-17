What's more festive than a family photo in full costume, on the back of a truck? Nothing, that's what and it's exactly what Kate Hudson's family did for their holiday card this year. The whole family showed up for the festive occasion and, of course, that included their two very good boys.

Hudson posted the photo to her Instagram on Tuesday, along with the caption, "We take Christmas MERRY seriously..." and she wasn't exaggerating. She, her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and the children of the family — 15-year-old Ryder Russell, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson; 9-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy; and 2-year-old Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, whom she shares with Fujikawa — posed in the bed of a blue pickup truck with their two dogs. Wearing comfy holiday garb head-to-toe, the whole gang posed for the shot and looked picture perfect.

This photo comes shortly after the sweet series of selfies taken during their Thanksgiving celebration, but it looks like they have upped their game even further. And Hudson's followers were quick to comment on the cuteness and join in on the fun.

Comedian Chelsea Handler commented a gentle jab at Fujikawa, writing, "Is that Mr. Klaus?" While Katie Couric described the photo as "SO cute." I agree, Katie.

Hudson struggled to document the family fun last Christmas, ending up with only a single photo and a short video that she shared to Instagram — but it was enough to warm even Scrooge's heart. The video showed little Rani not yet two months old in a red hat, talking a walk through the snow with her mom. The pair were cuddled up close and cozy, making a stark contrast to the hilarious photo that Hudson posted to her Instagram Story of her brother, Oliver Hudson, in some seriously short shorts and a shirt with a smiling piece of bacon on it.

The festive fam' still has plenty of time left to take enough seasonal photos and videos to fill up her phone. And judging by their family holiday card photo, they are off to a great start.