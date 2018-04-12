If you didn't already know, Kate Hudson is one lucky lady. She's got a sweet boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and she recently announced she's pregnant with her third child — a girl! As any parent can attest to, raising babies is expensive. But, she's a world-famous actress (and her mom is Goldie freaking Hawn), so Kate Hudson's net worth will show you that her baby girl will have a totally fabulous life ahead of her, just like her two other kids have had so far.

Hudson's career has spanned over 20 years, and she's had such iconic roles as Penny Lane in Almost Famous and Andie Anderson in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days in the early 2000s. She has also launched a successful business with her athletic wear brand, Fabletics, and written two books, 2016's Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, and 2017's Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition.

Given her impressive resume and long career, you won't necessarily be shocked when you hear that Hudon's net worth is a whopping $38 million, according to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth.

Hudson clearly knows what she's doing in all aspects of her career, and so her third child will want for nothing. Money, of course, doesn't matter as much as how happy and healthy Hudson and her baby-to-be are while she's pregnant. Still, though, it's interesting to know that her little baby girl probably already has a better credit score than they do.

Hudson only recently announced her pregnancy and the baby's sex with an adorable Instagram post. Alongside a video of her popping a giant black balloon to reveal tiny pink balloons and pink confetti, Hudson wrote:

If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.

Hudson went on, "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!"

The 38-year-old is clearly thrilled to be pregnant, despite the morning sickness she described. Hudson is expecting her daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, as CNN reported, and the two are totally joyous about their news. "My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited!" Hudson concluded her post.

As previously mentioned, Hudson has two other children: Ryder Russell Robinson, whom she shares with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whom she shared with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, according to CNN.

Already a mom to two boys, she has plenty of experience going into raising her baby girl and she's often been open and honest about motherhood with her sons. For example, in an essay for In Style, Hudson said:

Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children.

Whether it's her net worth of $38 million or her honest takes on motherhood, it's clear that Hudson is a complete and total boss.

