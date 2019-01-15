Though some of the couples on Season 8 of Married at First Sight connected instantly, that wasn't the case for everyone. Kate noticed her soon-to-be husband Luke was uncomfortable during their ceremony, unaware that it was because he recognized her from a speed dating event. And it doesn't seem to get better from there. Kate and Luke have a very awkward wedding night on MAFS in this exclusive clip.

MAFS airs Tuesdays on Lifetime, and "Strangers in Paradise" sends the couples off on a honeymoon in Costa Rica. But before they take a trip together, Luke and Kate have to wind down after their wedding. Perhaps as the weeks go on, they'll be able to connect as they get to know each other, but post-wedding they still seem like, well, strangers. And that's to be expected! They are literally strangers.

The clip opens with Kate and Luke sitting side by side on a couch in their hotel room, still dressed to the nines. They each open a water bottle near-silently and take a sip; the only sound is Kate's muffled giggling. It is palpably awkward. Kate breaks the quiet by asking her new husband, "So, what'd you think of your wedding day?"

KineticTV on YouTube

It makes Luke laugh, but unfortunately the tension doesn't entirely dissipate. He starts to say what he thought of the wedding but doesn't finish his sentence (you thought the wedding was very...what, Luke?), instead remarking on how nicely her friends and family meshed with his. Kate agrees and silence descends a second time.

Kate bursts into nervous laughter and admits that she doesn't know what to do. The clip cuts to a confessional where Kate says, "It's our first night together...and it's more awkward than I thought it was gonna be? But I think we're both just a little bit nervous. I just feel like we don't really know how to act around each other yet."

That definitely seems like a fair assessment. After smiling blandly at each other for another moment, Luke announces that the couch is so comfy that he's going to sleep on it tonight. Kate briefly stares into middle distance like she's in an episode of The Office. Then she explains that she knows Luke is very "respectable" and she likes that he is a gentleman, but he doesn't have to sleep on the couch. She is very open to sharing the bed.

"Kate's absolutely beautiful but I haven't gotten to know her enough on a personal level," Luke states in a confessional. "Typically in relationships I usually take it slower and so tonight we're just going to take it easy and see where it goes and that's where we're at."

It seems like Luke and Kate are still figuring out what their boundaries are, which makes sense because they've known each other for less than a day. They're in an unusual situation, and it's pretty normal for there to be some bumps along the way. They may not be able to immediately act like a married couple but that doesn't mean they won't grow closer as they learn more about each other.