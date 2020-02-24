Squeezing family time in during a work trip, we've all been there. But it gets a new level of cool when the family fun is on royal time. During an official visit with the Welsh Rugby Union and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, Kate Middleton and Prince William took their kids "lambing" and it sounds like they had a blast.

During the trip, Prince William reportedly told former rugby player Rhian Roberts what he and the family have been up to since visiting Cardiff, according to the Evening Standard. Prince William reportedly told her, "We’ve been lambing with the children this week... Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors."

For those unfamiliar with lambing, Countryside Online UK defines British lambing season as the time when ewes give birth to all the baby lambs. So basically the family got to visit with the farms at the cutest time of the year. Depending on the size of the flock, new baby lambs can be born every day of the season that stretches from as early December to the beginning of spring. Talk about an ideal time to visit the countryside with kiddos!

While the Kensington Palace Instagram account didn't post any of the surely adorable photos of the three little royals meeting the little lambs, it did share a photo from Prince William's visit with the Welsh Rugby Union. "Today, The Duke of Cambridge, Patron of @welshrugbyunion, attended the #WALvFRA 6 Nations match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff," the post reads. "Before the match, The Duke met injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. The charity helps those who have been severely injured whilst playing rugby in Wales."

Roberts went on to explain to the Evening Standard the royals' reasoning for bringing the child to lambing during their visit to Cardiff. "He said they’ve been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life."

Middleton is notably outspoken about her belief in the importance of children spending time outdoors, so the decision to spend a bit of time on a country farm is fully in character. While speaking on the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby about the release of her recent UK survey about childhood development, Middleton touched on her passion for the outdoors.

"As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it’s something I’m really passionate about," she said. "I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it’s so simple."

And if you're wondering how the outside time went over with the kids "They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs," Roberts told the Evening Standard. What child wouldn't love that? Heck, sign me up!