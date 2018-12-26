No one is immune to the excitement and joy Christmas Day brings. No matter how old or how young you may be, Christmas morning is magical — and the youngest members of the royal family definitely know this to be true. So, it really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Kate Middleton revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte broke a royal Christmas gift tradition this year.

Everyone is well aware that the royal family is rich with rules, traditions, and protocol that they're expected to adhere to — and that includes members of the youngest generation. But that doesn't mean that all of the family members actually follow the rules, and the youngest royal family members reportedly bent one rule this Christmas.

This Christmas was a very exciting one for Prince William (second in line to inherit the royal throne) his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three young kids — 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 8-month-old Prince Louis — because it was the first Christmas for Prince Louis. And these royal kids reportedly were very excited about Christmas this year.

During her walk to church on Tuesday morning, Middleton reportedly revealed to one well wisher that her kids were definitely ready to open presents this year. The mom of three reportedly confessed that her kids were "up very early" on Christmas morning to open their gifts, according to The Mirror.

And you really can't blame them for wanting to open their presents right away. But, this is seen as a no-no in the royal family. Uh oh.

Royal protocol states that Christmas presents should actually be opened on Christmas Eve afternoon, not at 6 a.m. on Christmas morning. Darren McGrady, a former chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, along with Prince William and Prince Harry explained to Good Housekeeping:

The royals are of German descent so they weave in German traditions to their celebrations. After afternoon tea, they open gifts on Christmas Eve, as is German tradition.

This tradition reportedly dates back to Queen Victoria, royal expert Robert Jobson, told Express, and the royal family has abided by this tradition ever since. Christmas Eve is a big day for the royal family. As guests arrive to the home in Sandringham, they're instructed to put gifts on a white linen covered trestle table, according to Express. After this happens, all of the family members put the finishing touches on the royal Christmas tree and then exchange gifts later on in the evening.

These gifts exchanged on Christmas Eve are required to be cheap, "joke gifts," according to Express, and they're "unlikely to be pricey."

But that isn't to say that the youngest royals don't get normal presents. Although Middleton didn't specify, it could be likely that her kids could get presents from Santa on Christmas Day and simply open family gifts on Christmas Eve. Or they might have certain gifts that they save for the kids on Christmas Day. Or maybe the smallest royals were so excited about spending time with their family members on Christmas that they just had to wake up early, even if they didn't open up presents.

Whatever the case may be, based on Middleton's words on Christmas Day, she wasn't necessarily able to sleep in.

Instead of opening presents during the day, the royal family spends Christmas Day going to church, watching the Queen's annual address, and eating a big meal together, according to INSIDER. While there might not be a lot of Christmas gifts to be opened on this day, it doesn't sound like the royal family has a bad Christmas at all.

Christmas is the one time a year when kids have an excuse to wake their parents up at the crack of dawn and rip into a mountain of gifts. So, out of all of the royal rules to break, waking up on Christmas Day instead of staying up on Christmas Eve doesn't seem like the worst one.

