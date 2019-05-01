Sometimes, I wonder what it's like to be a member of the royal family — particularly if you're raising direct heirs to the throne. Because let's face it, Prince William and Kate Middleton must be under an incredible amount of pressure. And the kids? How odd it must be to have hoards of people shouting your name/taking photos during public appearances. Is it even possible for royal children to have a "normal" childhood? As it turns out, the Cambridge kids probably have a lot of the same hobbies as non-royals. In fact, Kate Middleton says Princess Charlotte plays with slime — just like your kids.

Ahead of Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday on May 2, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Anna Freud Centre on Wednesday, May 1, according to Hello! magazine. Middleton was chatting with a little girl named Narriyah at the center's Pears Family School when they touched on the topic of slime. "Charlotte, my daughter, she dropped hers on the floor and it was pink and ended up brown and covered in so much mud," the mom of three revealed, as per People. "It ends up all gooey, doesn’t it?" Narriyah's grandmother later told Hello! that Middleton was "lovely," during her visit. "It was quite funny that they were talking about slime, of all things," she said.

Pretty cool, right? Not to mention super relatable. (Royals: They're just like us!) My kiddos got a slime kit for Christmas, and they were super into as well. But as Middleton mentioned, the slime has a way of getting icky super fast. Between hair, dust, and other random bits sticking to the slime, I'm all like, "Eww, no thank you." But alas, their love for the messy goo endures.

In addition to her love of slime, Princess Charlotte has several other hobbies that your kids probably enjoy, too. In March 2018, Prince William was talking with the Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, and his wife, Michelle Muscat at a Commonwealth Day reception when he revealed one of Princess Charlotte's favorite hobbies, Town & Country magazine reported. "My daughter Charlotte loves dancing," the Duke of Cambridge told them, per People.

Kate Middleton has also shared that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy helping their mom in the kitchen — something that plenty of "common" kiddos like to do, as well. While the Duchess of Cambridge was visiting St. Luke's Community Centre in London in March 2018, she noted, "I've done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy," according to Hello! magazine.

Another way Princess Charlotte is just like your kids lies in the way she interacts with her older sibling. Because apparently, this royal has a tendency to boss around her big brother, George, according to Elle. How do we know this, you ask? Well, Queen Elizabeth II was talking with a 10-year-old girl in May 2017, when she asked if the girl "looked after" her 6-year-old sister. The girls' mom replied, "It's the other way around." The Queen then revealed, "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

As gross and unsanitary as I find slime, at least I can rest easy knowing the royal children also go bonkers for it. And even though Kate Middleton seems equally as disgusted by the grime it accumulates, she still lets her kiddos have their fun. So I guess I can suck it up, too.