This week, the Duchess of Cambridge made her first royal appearance since the birth of her son, Prince Louis. She visited the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden and accompanied students in a search for small animals on the school grounds. And while she was there, the royal mom of three reportedly told the head mistress a little secret. As it turns out, Kate Middleton and the royal kids love doing a certain outdoor activity together and it involves... spiders.

Are you ready? Apparently, Middleton regularly takes 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince George out for spider hunts, according to the Daily Star. Go ahead — shake out those heebie jeebies. Better? OK, read on.

Literally think about crouching down and poking around the under brush, turning over rocks, and snooping in water drains just to get a peek of these creepy crawlies and their webs. Hey, anything for the kids, right?

If you find the idea of spider hunting less than favorable, you might be part of the 5 percent of the population who has a strong, inhibiting fear of spiders, according to National Geographic.

But, motherhood is a funny thing. Things you once hated somehow become fun once you have children. Who knows... maybe Middleton used to feel the same way about spiders, but now can't wait to get out and hunt them with Prince George and Princess Charlotte if it means getting some quality time with her own little bugs.

And hey, at least Britain's name for invertebrates is cute. While Americans typically call them bugs and insects in the states, Brits call them mini beasts, according to the BBC. It's their catchall phrase for anything without an internal skeleton, as the BBC explained, and that includes spiders, butterflies, snails, worms, honey bees and more. And it makes sense that Prince George is into spiders, considering Prince William recently told the press that the 5-year-old is totally obsessed with dinosaurs, according to Town & Country.

But really, back to the spiders. Why not try to catch cuter things like squirrels or song birds. Just a suggestion from bug hating moms everywhere.

No animals, except for a small slug and a frog, were found on the hunt Head of Sayers Croft Forest School Zoe Stroud told the Daily Star.

The Sayers Croft and Wildlife Garden affords inner city children the chance to learn about their natural surroundings, so a visit from the Duchess of Cambridge herself, was greatly welcomed.

“[Kate] really gets what we are doing here and said she often takes her children on spider hunts in their garden, which they love," Stroud told People.

School instructors reportedly talked with Middleton about the importance of nature and how it can help children's overall mental health and well-being, according to People.

And while this was dubbed Middleton's first royal appearance since the birth of Prince Louis this past April, she's been seen at other events (like Wimbledon and a close friend's wedding), prior to this one, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Despite being royalty, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are probably just like any other children — curious, full of energy, and happy to be spending time with their mama even it's a trip through the garden to find mini beasts.