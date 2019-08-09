When you find the perfect white sneaker, it's like the heavens shine down, a beam of sunlight hits right upon your feet, and the angels sing of your sartorial genius. Kate Middleton has found this holy grail of footwear, and they are sheer perfection. The sneakers are made by Italian shoemaker, Superga, long known for quality, comfortable shoes at reasonable prices. The affordable pair of white sneakers that Kate Middleton loves are the Cotu Classics, and they are flying off the shelves.

The Cotu Classics have a strong, unlined cotton canvas upper, and thick, super cushioned footbed. The lace eyelets are covered in bronze-gold grommets, which add a little pizazz to an otherwise plain sneaker. However, the very plainness of the shoe is what makes it so special. The style is simplicity at its best, with a cap toe and high sides. It feels almost like something you wore to school in the '90s, but updated and fresh. Kate Middleton has been pictured wearing them with wide leg crops, which is one of the season's hottest trends.

As a mom and a royal, the Duchess has her hands full. It's no wonder that the busy mom would reach for a pair of sneakers that you can so easily clean up. While Superga does not specifically endorse washing their shoes, the brand has noted that "you may be able to wash our Cotu styles. The best way to wash our Cotu shoes is in a pillow case, cool wash and powder detergent (not liquid), leave laces on so you don't lose the shape of the shoe and hang to dry naturally, not on a radiator."

Sign me up for three pairs.

Kate Middleton is known for her effortlessly chic style that pairs high and low items to achieve a classic look. These sneakers, while being the height of cute and sporty, are also a steal at $65. She's been photographed wearing them with a stunning striped Sandro top, and a classic white button down with khaki colored pants. She's not the only one to fall in love with the look. Her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was also known to keep Superga sneakers on heavy rotation.

I love the look of a simple sneaker to make an outfit. You can dress it up with a breezy day dress and some jewelry, or go completely casual with leggings and a tunic, and it always looks completely on point.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If I am being 100 percent honest with you, I like them because they allow me to check out on what I'm wearing. I am a mom, I work a lot. I am also a soccer and swim mom, and volunteer as much as possible. If I put on a pair of sleek, white kicks with my leggings and oversized sweater, it looks like I cared about what I put on, instead of going with what I didn't need to iron.

The affordable sneakers Kate Middleton loves also come in several colors, so that if you're not feeling the white, you have options. The black and navy styles are just as chic, and perhaps even more practical than the white version.

I also love the idea of playing with contrasts. Say that you're planning on wearing a flowy white dress. What better way to jazz that up than by adding a brightly colored sneaker to go with it? Or perhaps you're going with an entirely neutral outfit, but in darker colors. A pastel shoe might be just the thing to make the whole outfit take shape. It's all about dimensions of color and accessories when you're making an outfit, and Kate Middleton certainly has it on lock.