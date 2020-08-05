During a recent royal outing, the Duchess of Cambridge re-wore an elegant piece of jewelry that, while simple in design, holds a special meaning. Indeed, Kate Middleton's gold necklace features her children's initials, allowing the mother of three to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis close to her heart wherever she goes.

On Wednesday, as INSIDER reported, Middleton was spotted wearing a gold diamond midnight moon necklace from U.K.-based jeweler Daniella Draper that currently retails for £1,020, or roughly $1,337, while visiting a baby bank known as Baby Basics in Sheffield. According to the designer's website, the necklace features a 9 karat gold chain and moon charm, which represents "the rhythm of time as it embodies the cycle" and is meant to symbolize "immortality, eternity, and enlightenment." A diamond is set into the moon charm, which can be engraved with up to seven hand-stamped letters.

According to the Daily Mail, Middleton's necklace has been engraved with the letters G, L, C for Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. On Wednesday, Middleton paired her necklace with a silk crepe white Suzannah "flippy wiggle" dress and a floral patterned cloth face mask.

But this isn't the first time Middleton has worn this specific piece of jewelry. According to Harper's Bazaar, the duchess was first seen wearing the necklace in January when she visited the Ely and Caerau Integrated Children’s Centre in Cardiff. On that occasion, she paired the necklace with a sleek black turtleneck, leopard-print skirt, and long camel coat.

Of course, Middleton isn't the only royal to display a penchant for personalized jewelry. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has also been seen wearing necklaces personalized with heartfelt reminders on more than one occasion. In July 2019, for example, Today reported Markle cheered on friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon while wearing a simple gold chain necklace with the letter A on it, likely a reference to baby Archie, Markle's son with Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was on hand at the baby bank in Sheffield to help unpack donations from retailers as part of her initiative to get 19 major brands to donate tens of thousands of diapers, clothing, and bedding for UK families in need, as Hello! Magazine reported. And while she worked to help other children in need, Middleton kept her own three kids close at heart with her engraved gold necklace.