Although Mother's Day in the United States isn't until May, those living in the UK celebrated the occasion on Sunday, March 22. This year, however, the holiday dedicated to mums had a completely different vibe, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's new photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince George was a fitting tribute during these difficult times.

In light of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, families across the globe have been advised — and in some cases, ordered — to stay home and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Schools have closed their doors, entire industries have halted, and health care providers are on the frontlines putting themselves at risk in order to combat COVID-19. These are strange and unprecedented times, indeed.

As odd as it might seem to be celebrating much of anything right now, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still made it a point to acknowledge mothers on Sunday. Alongside a series of photos celebrating all of the mothers in their life, the couple wrote, "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart — we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day."

Among the photos shared on was a never-before-seen photo of Middleton and Prince William giving Princess Charlotte and Prince George piggy-back rides in an open field. There was also a shot of Princess Diana flanked by a young Prince William and young Prince Harry as well as a photo shot of Carole Middleton holding baby Kate. Middleton also included a photo of artwork Prince George made for her.

If you're like me, then you likely honed in on the main image of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge frolicking in nature with their kiddos along for the ride. Back during simpler times when no one had to worry about things like social distancing, self-quarantine, and rationing toilet paper. Back when COVID-19 wasn't rapidly changing the way people carried out their everyday lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also posted a social media shoutout on Mother's Day. They opted to keep the Instagram tribute short and simple. "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan," read over a royal blue backdrop. "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever," Prince Harry and Markle captioned the post.

As uncertain as everything might seem right now, it's comforting in a way to be reminded that pretty much all moms are struggling to some degree right now. Whether it's grappling with their mental health while being cooped up with their children for weeks on end, feeling anxious about their finances, or worrying about the health of their elderly/immunocompromised loved ones, we're all in this together.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.