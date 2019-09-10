The royal kids are growing up before our very eyes, and their personalities are really starting to shine. From headlines about Prince George's extracurriculars to Princess Charlotte's love of unicorns, the world loves to get to know the tiny future rulers of the U.K. And now, Kate Middleton had shared a new update on Prince Louis, which revealed that the 1-year-old is more like his siblings than you probably realized.

On Tuesday, Middleton unveiled her new garden design in Wisley, according to People. Together, Middleton and many kids in attendance celebrated the "Back to Nature" event, sharing the gardens with some families who benefit from the charities that the Duchess of Cambridge supports.

And it was during a conversation with a woman named Sarah Griffiths, whose daughter Matilda shared a few moments with Middleton personally, that the duchess revealed how much Prince Louis loves being outside, according to E! News. In fact, she reportedly shared that he "loves smelling flowers" and that he "enjoys being outside." It seems that Prince Louis is following in the footsteps of his older sibling, 6-year-old Prince George and 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, who has also enjoyed playing in their mom's gardens, as evidenced by photos shared on Kensington Palace's Instagram page.

The recent "Back to Nature" event also provided activities for kids such as a vintage carousel, games of coconut shy, circus acts, and gardening activities, according to Hello! Magazine. Middleton also gave a speech in which she encouraged families to reconnect with nature. "I am not as green-fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring," she began, according to Hello! Magazine, continuing to share why being outside is crucial to the "cognitive, social and emotional development" of children.

Middleton continued to share that gardening can be an important tool for bonding with family, according to E! News. "The experiences we gain during our earliest years influence who we become as people. They influence how we interact in school, in work and in society and ultimately how we bring up our own children," she said at the event. "Whether it's planting, exploring, digging, creating or playing, quality time spent outside provides children with the perfect environment to form those positive relationships with the people in their lives and the world around them."

If it weren't already clear that Prince William and Middleton were model parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opened up previously about how imperfect parenthood is, and how universal of an experience that is. For example, back in January, Middleton opened about the struggles on motherhood. "It’s so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of 1 it falls away,” Middleton said about being a mother of three, according to People. “After that there isn’t a huge amount — lots of books to read. Everybody experiences the same struggle."

It's true that parenthood is a unique journey for everyone, there are so many similarities throughout. Whether it's reading, being outdoors, or just prioritizing your kids above everything else, Middleton seems to really know what she's talking about when it comes to raising incredible, nature-loving little ones.