This morning, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, married Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, in a ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. This royal wedding, of course, draws comparisons to Harry's older brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge's wedding to Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge in 2011. Middleton stunned in a very memorable gown, influencing wedding dress trends, as most expected she would. Markle's dress is likely to have a similar effect. Unsurprisingly, comparisons of Kate Middleton's wedding dress vs. Meghan Markle's dress were rampant.

After much speculation regarding who Markle had chosen to design her wedding gown, with names like Stella McCartney, Ralph & Russo, and Erdem, and more being thrown about, she looked supremely elegant in a pure white gown with a bateau neckline and three quarter-length sleeves designed by Clare Waight Keller, the British-born, first female artistic director of Givenchy. Markle's veil, too, was a show-stopper, featuring flowers from each country in the Commonwealth, as well as the state flower of California and wintersweet, which grows on the grounds at Kensington Palace, as a Palace reported noted.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton selected Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen to design her iconic gown and worked alongside her throughout the design process, as Town & Country reported. The long-sleeved lace and floral beauty kept her shoulders and back covered and featured a long train. Kate looked the traditional picture of a bride, without sacrificing her style along the way. Good Housekeeping reported that her "something blue" was a ribbon that was sewn into her gown, all the easier for her to carry it with her throughout her day.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the two dresses are, of course, quite different, each reflecting the special touches of each woman's unique sense of style, there are general similarities, as well.

More to come...