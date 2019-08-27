It's that time of year again. The leaves start to turn, the pumpkin spice lattes begin to brew, and your newsfeeds are once again filled with everyone's latest "back to school" photos. It's also the time of year when we tend to get a few more updates about our favorite celeb's kids, particularly for those who are more private about their presence online. For example, Katherine Heigl's posted about her kid's first day of school and shared that it started with a cheer that she made up for them, which she shared on Instagram. And needless to say, it was a typical embarrassing mom moment.

Heigl took a video of herself and husband Josh Kelley driving their two daughters, Adalaide and Naleigh, to their first days of second grade and middle school. While filming, Heigl began to sing: "My name is Nay Nay, I’m 10 years old. Today’s my first day, of middle school..."

Her 10-year-old daughter smiled and danced a bit, before Heigl turned the camera back to her 7-year-old and chanted: "My name is Addie, I’m 7 years old. When God made me, he broke the mold!"

Though Naleigh is at this point giving her a typical 7-year-old face of embarrassing horror, she continues: "Today’s the first day, of second grade. I’m gonna be… " and Kelley finishes: "Super brave!"

"First day of school for my gorgeous girls!" Heigl wrote in the caption. "Yeah... I came up with an embarrassing cheer this morning laying in bed and couldn’t wait to sing it for them. The good news is... I did not do this in front of their classmates!"

After adopting her daughters from the United States and South Korea, she and husband welcomed their first son together in late 2017, according to The Sun. The actress has opened up a lot about her parenting journey, both adoption and natural birth. "One minute you’re weirdly obsessed with this baby, like 'Don’t take him out of my sight,' and the next you’re kind of blue, you’re a little sad and a little freaked out. I actually prefer the adoption way because I wasn’t subject to hormones," she shared on Instagram last year.

Heigl has also been open about the struggles of being a working mom, telling Good Housekeeping in 2014 that she often felt "angry" and "frustrated" that she was missing out on so much. "I would come home angry and frustrated that I'd missed everything with my kid that day," she told the magazine. "I didn't get to wake her up from her nap, or do bath time or bedtime. I'd have to sneak into her room and kiss her when she was sleeping, hoping not to wake her up."

It's a feeling that many moms can likely relate to: both the highs and lows of becoming a parent, and then raising a family. Either way, Heigl's honesty and humor is so refreshing and relatable. Whether she's chanting well wishes for her daughters on their way to school or being candid about the less-than-glamorous moments that parenthood often entails, she's an amazing mom through and through, no matter how temporarily embarrassing her kids may find her. (Hey, it happens to us all.)