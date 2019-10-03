When you're a newlywed, you never want to be apart from your betrothed, but when you have two super busy schedules, that's sometimes not an option. However, the sweetest thing to do is carry a little something that always reminds you of the person you love, and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Chris Pratt-inspired jewelry is honestly the most subtle and romantic way to do it.

Schwarzenegger, who was visiting the set of TODAY while her mom, Maria Shriver, made a guest appearance as a co-host, drew attention for her initialed studs, as People reported. “I was just looking at your cute earrings and I saw it says ‘CP,'” host Hoda Kotb said, referencing her studs that seemed to stand for 'Chris Pratt.'

“My hubby! I’m married," Schwarzenegger replied. Shriver then added a funny comment of her own, saying: “Those are also your brother’s [initials too],” but Schwarzenegger laughed off the joke by affirming: “My brother’s initials are not CP, mom. This is for my husband,”

The couple, who tied the knot in June of last year, seems more in love than ever. On his birthday this year, Schwarzenegger posted a collage of never-before-seen photos of the couple doing everything from golfing to face masks together, and added she was "beyond blessed" to "laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you."

It's clear that the couple have a really strong relationship. In another interview with The Talk, Schwarzenegger opened up about why she thinks reducing stress in life is so important, especially in the digital age when everyone is connected, and the pressure is mounting to be "on" at all times. She specifically cited that Pratt plays a big role helping her staying grounded.

"It's all about finding different things in your daily life to help with stress. With the amount of things we all have going on, we're always glued to our phones, there's so much anxiety," she began. "It's about daily things you can do... exercise, meditation is a huge thing now, being around people who love and support you and bring out the best in you... My husband is very calming to me, so I'm just like, 'it's going to be OK.'"

It's clear that Pratt echoes the sentiment as well. Though the couple doesn't post too much about one another on social media, on their wedding day, Pratt did take to his Instagram to share the following:

Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.

Whether it's showing their love through their words or jewelry, Pratt and Schwarzenegger are in it for the long-haul, because if initial earrings don't mean you're pretty serious about each other, I'm not sure what does.