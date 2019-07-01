When you're a newlywed, every milestone is special — no matter how small. The first birthday as a married couple is an especially big deal. Not unlike when you first start dating someone, husbands and wives have to go above and beyond to make the day extra special. This could mean planning a surprise party, putting together a nice dinner, or even wowing the one you love with an extravagant — or unexpected — gift. And, well, Katherine Schwarzenegger's gift for Chris Pratt on his 40th birthday was the definition of unique.

On Saturday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star unveiled the present on social media and fans went wild. Schwarzenegger surprised her beau with Kune-Kune pigs on his 40th birthday, according to Entertainment Tonight. The gift may seem unusual to some, but for Pratt it's perfect; he revealed in a post on social media that the piglets are the newest addition to his growing group of farm animals that already includes "sheep, goats, and pigs." Pratt doesn't plan to raise the pigs for food purposes, he shared on Instagram, instead the animals "will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm."

As if Pratt's new pets — which will stay small their whole lives, according to the American Kune Pig Society — weren't adorable enough, the actor chose two sweet, and appropriate. names for his pigs. "Best birthday present ever!! We named them Tim and Faith because they're beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring," Pratt wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "I love them and can't wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we've pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now."

Pratt first revealed his move to farm life in January, and not everyone was thrilled about it. The former Parks and Recreation star went public about his farming on social media, according to One Country, calling it his "new passion" and noted that his son Jack "loves it," too. "You'll know where to sprinkle my ashes," he shared on Instagram at the time.

Pratt went on to detail his plans for the farm, which included slaughtering some of the animals for food, but only "for friends, family and gifts," he said. The actor appeared hopeful that it would be a full-blown business in the future, though, according to One Country. "Soon though it [may] be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first," Pratt wrote on Instagram.

Shortly after, Pratt shared an Instagram post of himself eating lamb he raised for lunch. Animal rights activists flocked to the comments to share their dissatisfaction.

"so that justifies killing it? that it lived a good life? u basically just justified all murder cases. like u said, ignorance is bliss," one such person wrote.

Pratt hasn't been swayed by the outrage, however. He and Schwarzenegger have been enjoying farm life together, according to TODAY. In February, before the two were married, Pratt posted a photo of himself and his now-wife holding small sheep named Clementine and Cupid. The animals appeared to be snuggling one another in the sweet picture.

"Clementine snuggles Cupid. The half sisters, daughters of Rex Dangerfleece get along well. We'll see if that changes come middle school," he captioned the photo.

Impressing the one you love can be hard, but when you know someone that well it just comes naturally. Pigs may not be what you would imagine receiving on your birthday, but for Pratt it seems it was the perfect gift.