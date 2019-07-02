One of the best ways to get to know reality TV contestants a little better is to see what their lives are like when they're not competing in front of a camera. Social media opens a (carefully curated) window into the ways they spend their off time. But unfortunately, checking out Kathryn Dunn's Instagram from Big Brother doesn't do much to illuminate who she is as a person. That's because her account is set to private, leaving very little to go on.

Though the account that appears to belong to Kathryn isn't verified, the sparse clues do appear to connect to her. The main photo is one of her official Big Brother promo shots. The bio describes her as a "semi-professional Instagrammer," as well as a Baylor University grad, former NBA dancer, and former beauty queen. She's listed as being from Dallas, and states, "They call me Kathryn Funn Dunn." She also hashtags Season 21 of Big Brother.

When compared to her official bio on CBS, all of that information checks out. Kathryn is 29 years old and currently lives in Dallas, though she's from Irving originally. She also says that most of her hobbies are social media and Instagram-related, which fits right in with being a semi-professional Instagrammer. But that's not all there is to Kathryn.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kathryn's bio is actually way more informative than her unavailable Instagram. It reveals that she's a digital marketing executive; she works as a Senior Account Executive for a company called Social Revolt. Their website boasts that they "[redefine] how brands connect with their audiences." They help brands to grow. Considering Kathryn says she works, lives, and breathes marketing in her bio, that sounds like a solid fit for her.

She also mentions being in training camp for the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders. While she doesn't bring up being an NBA dancer, an article from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram delves into her dancing past. She's a former Miss Fort Worth who was a dancer for the Dallas Mavericks from 2013 to 2016. Another clue that the Kathryn of Instagram is the same as the Kathryn of Big Brother: she declares that one of the adjectives that best describes her is fun, and her nickname does happen to be Kathryn "Funn" Dunn.

Monty Brinton/CBS

It's a little ironic that Kathryn's Instagram contains so few answers when it's something she's so passionate about. She gives the impression of being totally devoted to social media, but there's probably a good reason why it's not currently public. It's possible that she has to keep her account locked down while Big Brother is airing. Once she's out of the house or the winner is announced, she can pick up right where she left off. But until then, she's got to play it cool, possibly to avoid any revealing spoilers.

Kathryn's Instagram might be mysterious right now, but it may just be a matter of time before she's reunited with her favorite hobby. Until then, fans will have to rely on other sources to learn a little more about her. And watching Big Brother every Tuesday on CBS might provide the best insight.