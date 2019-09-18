John Fleenor/ABC
Katie Says She’s “Exhausted” On The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Reunion About Chris & Fans Get It
After revealing that she no longer wears the engagement ring Chris Bukowski proposed with during the final rose ceremony, Katie said she was "exhausted" on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show. When it came to her relationship with Chris, she said that the pair were still engaged, but communication has been difficult for the couple. The whole thing was super relatable and fans really rallied around a clearly emotionally overwhelmed Katie.
