When Katy Perry announced her pregnancy at the beginning of March, fans were over the moon for the American Idol judge and superstar. And over the weekend, fans were treated to another happy surprise after Katy Perry revealed she's having a girl with a very sweet photo of her fiancé Orlando Bloom covered in frosting.

On Saturday, April 4, the mom-to-be revealed the sex of her first child — Bloom shares a son named Flynn with his ex Miranda Kerr — by sharing a photo of her fiancé grinning ear to ear with what appears to be pink-tinted frosting or perhaps whipped cream all over his face. Perry captioned the shot simply with, "it’s a girl," alongside pink heart emojis.

Interestingly, Perry had commented about wanting a daughter shortly after announcing her pregnancy. "I hope it's a girl," she said while onstage in the middle of one of her concerts in Australia. It's hard not to wonder whether she and Bloom already knew the sex of their baby at that point — or if she was just being candid in the moment. Either way, it's clear the expectant parents are thrilled to be adding a little girl to their family in the near future.

If you missed it at the time, Perry revealed news of her pregnancy in dramatic fashion. On March 5, the 35-year-old singer released the music video for her single "Never Worn White" and it was basically all about her relationship with Bloom. At the very end, though, Perry is standing sideways and caressing a bump, which caused her fans to go wild, wondering if she was for real. And then a social media confirmation nearly broke the internet.

Congrats again to Perry and Bloom! Their sex reveal was equally as adorable as their pregnancy announcement. And we already know their baby girl is going to be the cutest.