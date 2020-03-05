While releasing the music video for her romantic new song "Never Worn White," Katy Perry revealed she's pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. In the final shot of the video, the 35-year-old singer and mom-to-be turned to the side and showed off her bump in a stunning sheer white gown. Goosebumps!

Shortly after dropping the music video on Wednesday night, the American Idol judge further confirmed the exciting news on Instagram. "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer...," she wrote. And over on Twitter, Perry told her followers, "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore... or carry around a big purse lol."

Following all of that happiness, Perry also shared an Instagram Live video and literally screamed "ahhhh" with excitement when she put the camera on her bump. While chatting with her followers, she said news of her pregnancy was "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep."

KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube

More to come...