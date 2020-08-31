Although she couldn't attend the socially distanced award show in person, new mom Katy Perry shared a look at the postpartum VMAs outfit she was rocking at home this year. The "Smile" singer, who had just given birth to her and Orlando Bloom's first child together, posted a hilarious and relatable mirror selfie of her sporting a nursing bra and disposable underwear, the ultimate new-mom outfit.

As stars walked the VMAs red carpet in New York on Sunday, Perry shared her own look in a picture posted to her Instagram Stories. And while those attending the annual award show in person opted for glittering gowns and crisp suits, the new mom took a more relaxed and practical approach to the evening.

Posing in her bathroom, Perry revealed her 2020 VMAs look consisted of a Medela hands-free breast pumping bra and disposable postpartum underwear from Frida Mom.

"Hair & makeup by: @exhaustion," the singer joked in text embedded onto the photo. To complete her VMAs post, the singer also added the MTV VMAs logo and a clip from her song, "Not The End of The World," which can be found on her recently-released album Smile.

Perry welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, into the world on Aug. 26. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," E! Online reported Perry and Bloom said in a statement announcing their daughter's birth.

As UNICEF ambassadors, the couple used their daughter's birth to raise awareness about maternal mortality and how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left many communities with a shortage of healthcare workers and a lack of access to vital supplies like clean water, soap, vaccines, and medicine.

"We know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they said. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever." The couple asked fans to celebrate their daughter's birth with them by making a donation to UNICEF.

Having given birth less than a week before, it's very easy to see why Perry opted for a quick bathroom selfie rather than a night out at the VMAs and stayed home with two staples new parents know all too well.