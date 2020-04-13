With a broad range of bright, glittery, and eye-popping fashion pieces worn over the years, it's no surprise that Katy Perry's pregnancy wardrobe would include some delightful numbers as well. Like the adorable bunny onesie she wore over Easter weekend that highlighted her baby bump perfectly.

On April 12, the mom-to-be took shared a festive bump shot while also promoting a Facebook Live event slated for the same day. "Somebunny is going to be live on FACEBOOK with you right before Idol starts tonight at 7:45p ET to have a little Q&A about any of your #AmericanIdol questions," she captioned the mirror selfie featuring a white bodysuit, complete with a bunny head hood. The American Idol judge strategically leaned back and placed a hand on her hip to accentuate her growing bump.

Perry announced her pregnancy in epic fashion on March 5 — with the release of her video for her single/ode to Orlando Bloom, "Never Worn White." The singer sported a loose-fitting white dress, as well as a flowing floral gown, in the gorgeous video right up to the very end. That's when Perry's positioning changed to a profile shot of her caressing a clearly-visible bump. Shortly after the premiere of "Never Worn White," Perry confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram Live.

“There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively … to something you guys have been waiting for,” she told her 90.5 million followers. “I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music." Perry also showed off her bump at the time.

Fast-forward to early April, and Perry once again had important news to share with her followers: the sex of her first child. The sweet "gender reveal" featured a photo of Bloom grinning ear-to-ear with pink-tinted whipped cream all over his face. "It's a girl," the mom-to-be captioned her Instagram post, alongside pink heart emojis, which was perfect, considering just a few days after her initial pregnancy announcement, Perry had commented about wanting a daughter during a concert in Australia. "I hope it's a girl," she said onstage, before the crowd erupted into cheers.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see more of Katy Perry's pregnancy wardrobe as her bump continues to grow and she prepares to welcome her baby girl.