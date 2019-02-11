On what's hailed as the year's biggest night in music, loads of celebs pulled out all the stops with their gorgeous and extravagant Grammys ensembles. And even though she wasn't nominated for anything this year, Katy Perry's red carpet look at the 2019 Grammy Awards should really take home an award.

At previous Grammy Awards, Perry has stunned viewers at home with her jaw-dropping duds. In 2015, for instance, Perry rocked "purple pastel hair," according to InStyle, along with a bedazzled sheer dress. And in 2017, the "Roar" singer donned a sparkly old sequined gown designed by Tom Ford, which also featured a "feathered skirt," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Perry didn't hit the red carpet at the 2016 or 2018 Grammys, but she certainly arrived in full force in 2019.

On Sunday night, Perry posed on the red carpet wearing a baby pink gown with a silver accent on the chest and ruffles on the skirt. Her short blonde hair was slicked back and she accessorized the whole look with asymmetrical statement earrings. Yup, she looked stunning and owned the red carpet, as per usual.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the 34-year-old pop star is not nominated for anything this year, Perry did land a spot performing at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10. Other Grammys performers include J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug, according to the Recording Academy.

What's special about Perry's performance this year is that she's part of Parton's "special tribute segment" — she hasn't performed at the Grammys since 2001 — that will feature a few of the country music legend's classic hits, the academy announced ahead of Sunday's show.

Before she hit the red carpet on Sunday, Perry had hinted at her performance on Instagram. On Friday, she posted a selfie of her, Parton, Musgraves, and Linda Perry, who's nominated for of Producer of the Year, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"See y’all this weekend in our Sunday best...prepare for some fun and fringe this Sunday night," she captioned the snapshot. Parton shared the same photo on her Instagram, with the caption: "Love these powerful women."

Besides sharing a few peeks on Instagram, Perry hadn't shared much about the performance before Sunday night. But even before they took the stage, it was expected to be an incredible and touching performance. Despite their own respective talent and star power, this isn't the first time Perry and 73-year-old Parton have performed together. According to Billboard, the pair took the stage at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016.

Perry has performed around the world and her legion of fans were likely waiting on a pins and needles to see her stunning look and for her take the Grammys stage with other legends. And true to form, she did not disappoint.